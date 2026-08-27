What We Need to Know: Voting Rights, Athlete Safety, and Meta’s $17 Billion Reckoning

✕

Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know breaking down the stories shaping our communities in her latest “What We Need to Know” segment, and each one deserves our attention.

Mail Voting Order Clears Its Final Hurdle

A federal judge in Boston has officially lifted the final injunction that blocked President Trump’s nationwide mail voting executive order. The ruling came after the judge granted a formal Justice Department motion, which followed recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions. The directive now instructs executive agencies to compile confirmed citizen voter rolls, while positioning the United States Postal Service to set uniform national mail-in ballot standards. This matters deeply as we head toward the 2026 midterm elections. More state and federal legal challenges are expected, so the fight over how we cast our ballots is far from settled. Stay informed, because your vote and how you deliver it could be directly affected.