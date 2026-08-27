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Reasonable Doubt Season 4 First Look Images Are Here

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4 First Look Images Are Here & Things Are Looking Messy

The Stewart Firm is back. Check out first-look images from Reasonable Doubt season 4 inside with Morris Chestnut, Meagan Good and more.

Published on August 27, 2026
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  • The new season will test Jax's ability to balance her professional instincts and personal life.
Reasonable Doubt, Morris Chestnut in a suit and Tank in a black shirt, standing and sitting in a modern living room setting.
Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney

The Stewart Firm is back. Judging by the first look at Season 4 of Reasonable Doubt, Jax Stewart and her crew are walking into some seriously complicated territory. Check out first look images inside. 

Hulu has released the first images from the upcoming season of the hit legal drama, giving fans a glimpse at what is ahead for Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi, and the people caught in her orbit. According to Deadline, the new photos feature Morris Chestnut — who returns in a recurring role. Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Meagan Good — who have both been promoted to series regulars — also join Chestnut in this season. 

Taylor Polidore Williams, Brandee Evans and La La Anthony also appear in the first-look images.

And if you thought Jax had finally earned a little peace, think again.

Reasonable Doubt Season 4 picks up after a brutal attack leaves Jax’s family and her newly established law firm shaken. With grief still hanging over everyone, the future of The Stewart Firm is suddenly in serious jeopardy.

Things get even more complicated when one of Jax’s most loyal clients becomes the center of a growing media disaster. Now, the firm has to fight to protect its reputation while navigating a case where one wrong move could mean the difference between survival and losing everything.

The new season appears to push Jax into another battle between her professional instincts and her personal life. Since the series premiered, viewers have watched the high powered Los Angeles defense attorney juggle motherhood, marriage, trauma and some seriously complicated murder cases. Season 4 looks ready to put even more pressure on that balancing act.

The official press release teases one major question for the new season: Can Jax and her team rebuild before moving too quickly, which would cost them everything?

Created, written, and executive-produced by Raamla Mohamed Hunter, Reasonable Doubt continues to deliver the kind of legal drama that keeps viewers guessing while making room for messy relationships and complicated characters.

Kerry Washington continues to executive produce alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, with Larry Wilmore executive producing for Wilmore Films.

Season 4 is officially coming, and the wait will not be too much longer.

Reasonable Doubt premieres October 6 on Hulu with three episodes. After that, fans can expect a new episode every Tuesday.

Basically, clear your schedule. Jax Stewart has another case to crack, another crisis to survive and, if these first-look photos are any indication, plenty of drama waiting for her.

Check out first-look images below: 

A well-dressed Black man in a suit standing in a room with glass walls and furniture.
Source: Parrish Lewis / Disney
Two people, a woman wearing a colorful patterned top and a man wearing a gray hooded sweater, standing in front of a laptop on a table.
Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney
A woman with curly hair wearing a beige sleeveless top stands in a dimly lit room, looking concerned.
Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney
A woman with long dark hair wearing a black off-the-shoulder top sits at a table with a serious expression.
Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney
A person in an orange prison uniform sitting alone in a dimly lit room, looking pensive.
Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney
Two well-dressed Black men, one in a suit and the other in a black shirt, standing and sitting in a modern living room setting.
Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney

RELATED: Black Comic Book Characters Who Deserve Their Own Movies Because Hollywood Has Been Sleeping On Them For Too Long

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4 First Look Images Are Here & Things Are Looking Messy was originally published on globalgrind.com

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