Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Oprah & More Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton

Following the death of country music icon, actress, and global superstar Dolly Parton, several fans, friends and stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

Parton, known for hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” and also changed the landscape of country music with her glamour and flair, died peacefully in Nashville on Tuesday, August 26. According to her family, she passed after a brief battle with cancer.

Following the announcement of her death, several stars, fans, and those who loved Parton took to social media to honor her.

On Wednesday morning, music star and Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, posted a heartwarming tribute to the legend.