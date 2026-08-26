Shannon Sharpe Cracks Jokes Over 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, His Scandal Resurfaces

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The 2026 NFL campaign is still in its very early stages with the preseason still wrapping up, but there’s been no shortage of drama.

The latest is 49ers owner Jed York getting arrested in an Ohio prostitution sting after he allegedly arrived at a trailer park.

Jokes were plentiful in the podcast world, and Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco were front and center on their Nightcap podcast.

Despite the jokes, they defended York’s actions, with Ocho kicking it off with, “The man just trying to get a little hoo-ha.”

Sharpe agreed, adding, “Ain’t nothing wrong with that. Come on, man. You think the man, ‘cause he’s worth a billion dollars, he don’t want to wet his whistle?”

Guest Joe Johnson, however, was on the other side of the argument given York’s billionaire status.

“You worth a billion dollars, man. Come on, man. You shouldn’t have to do all that,” Johnson said. “If I’m a billionaire, I know I ain’t pullin up to no trailer park. I know that.”

Sharpe responded, “Sometimes you like them sleazy. Remember I told you, Joe, ‘She had more moves than a $100 hooker?’ Them the ones that got the moves. The $5,000 ones don’t do nothing but model.”

In the end, Sharpe joked that York was sitting in the holding cell, praying to God that if he avoids major repercussions, he won’t get himself in a similar situation.

But Johnson said it’ll all go out the window the next time he’s in the mood, joking, “He’s gonna get to feeling freaky again and have his a-s right back on that app.”

Ochocinco hopes York at least uses an alias next time; in all seriousness, Sharpe said as long as they were two consenting adults, he sees nothing wrong with it.

Sharpe’s sex life has been scandalized as well after his relationship with OnlyFans creator Gabriella Zuniga led to a $50 million lawsuit after she accused him of sexual assault.

York was arrested on Sunday morning after he contacted a site known for prostitution three times, eventually settling on a $140 rendezvous. When he showed up, he was arrested by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities initially charged York with misdemeanor counts of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, but the former charge was amended to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. After he pled no contest, each charge carried a day in prison, which he served concurrently and got credit for time already served.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about York’s arrest, and doesn’t see how it affects the team.

“My view is, as the coach, does it have an effect on us as a team?” Shanahan said. “And that’s what I continue to answer on from a football standpoint. It has no effect on us. I mean, as far as what we do day-to-day, what we talk about, it hasn’t been mentioned in a meeting today. It doesn’t have to do with what happens on the field.”

See social media’s ongoing reactions to the arrest below.