Ten Notable Latimore Songs You Need To Hear
Some artists sing a song. Latimore lives inside it. This soul singer and keyboardist spent five decades turning heartache, humor, and grown-folks wisdom into music that still fills dance floors and quiet living rooms alike. His “country-soul” sound—part deep blues, part smooth R&B, all honesty—earned him a place in the Blues Hall of Fame in 2017.
We are sad to report that the Blues/Southern Soul icon passed away this past weekend at the age of 86, according to a report from journalist Eric Alper. Although he is no longer with us, Latimore’s music will continue to live on.
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Check out ten of his most noteworthy tracks below
Let’s Straighten It Out
Keep The Home Fire Burning
Let Me Go
Stormy Monday
Qualified Man
There’s a Redneck in the Soul Band
Sweet Vibrations
Sunshine Lady
Somethin’ Bout Cha
If You Were My Woman
Ten Notable Latimore Songs You Need To Hear was originally published on myclassixatl.com