More families are checking citizenship requirements before making long-term plans

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Families are researching citizenship requirements earlier than ever, checking residency timelines, the new 128-question civics test, good moral character documentation, and proposed fee increases before committing to long-term moves, so they can avoid delays or costly surprises later.

Citizenship requirements are shaping family decisions long before anyone files a single form. Families weigh residency timelines, testing rules, and paperwork years ahead of a move, treating citizenship planning as an early step in a much longer process.

In fiscal year 2024, the US welcomed 818,500 new citizens, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. That number reflects years of planning by ordinary households, many of whom started researching timelines long before they were even eligible to apply. Understanding these requirements early can save families time, money, and stress once the process actually begins.

Why Citizenship Requirements Planning Is Getting More Attention Now

Families weigh a lot before choosing where to build a life, and citizenship rules now sit near the top of that list. A person on a work visa often starts out thinking about a job offer or a school for the kids, yet the conversation shifts fast once someone mentions test dates or waiting periods.

Many families first land in the U.S. under H1B status, and their visa status can shape how soon they might qualify to apply. That timeline matters a great deal, since a person’s category, whether tied to a job, a marriage, or a family sponsor, sets the clock running in different ways.

How Long Do You Actually Have to Wait to Apply?

The naturalization process timeline can feel confusing at first, and most families want a clear answer about when they can file. Green card holders typically wait five years before they can apply, though spouses of citizens can often file after just three years if they still live with that spouse.

The clock usually starts on the “Resident Since” date printed right on the card, and that date depends quite a bit on how someone got their green card in the first place.

Some green card categories start the residency clock at different points:

Family-sponsored cases usually start on the approval date

Employment-based cases often start on the adjustment date

Asylum-based green cards may count time before approval

Diversity visa lottery winners start on their admission date

Physical presence adds another layer, since applicants usually need to show they lived in the U.S. for at least half of the required years. State residency rules apply too, and most offices want proof of three months living in the filing state before someone submits paperwork.

What Does the New Civics Test Require?

Starting October 2025, USCIS began giving a new civics test to anyone who files Form N-400 on or after that date. The test pulls from a bank of 128 questions, and an officer will ask up to 20 of them during the interview. Applicants need to answer at least 12 correctly to pass, which works out to a 60% score.

Officers can stop asking questions once someone clearly passes or clearly fails, so the interview does not always run the full length. Older applicants get a bit of a break, since people 65 and older with 20 years of permanent residency face a shorter, simpler version of the test.

Documenting Good Moral Character

Good moral character sounds vague, yet USCIS actually checks it through fairly specific paperwork. Officers typically look at tax returns, child support records, and court papers tied to any arrests or citations, even minor ones.

A person with a single old traffic ticket might still need to explain it clearly during the interview, so gathering those records early tends to save a lot of stress later. Families now often start this part of the process months before they plan to file, instead of scrambling once an interview date gets scheduled.

Fees and Processing Times: What to Budget For

Money is often the first practical question families ask, and the answer is shifting quite a bit right now. Current N-400 fees sit at $710 for online filing and $760 for paper filing, though a proposed rule could push those numbers up quite a bit more.

If the rule goes through, the online fee would jump to $1,280, and the paper fee would rise to $1,330, which works out to roughly a 75-80% increase. That rule is not final yet, so current fees still apply while officials review public comments.

The proposed rule includes a few more changes:

N-336 appeal fees would rise to around $1,475

Reduced fee options for lower-income applicants would end

Fee waivers for N-400 and N-336 forms would disappear

Military applicants would keep their current fee exemptions

Processing times vary quite a lot by field office, and that range can run anywhere from several months to close to two years. Because both the rules and the wait times keep shifting, many families now reach out to expert immigration lawyers in Chicago or their own city just to double-check their filing strategy before they submit anything.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Children Born Abroad Get Citizenship Automatically?

A child born outside the U.S. to a citizen parent may get citizenship automatically under certain conditions, though the rules depend a lot on how long that parent lived in the U.S. before the child’s birth. Parents typically need to show at least five years of physical presence, including two years after turning 14, to pass citizenship along this way.

Does Travel Outside The U.S. Reset The Residency Clock?

A trip abroad does not always reset the clock, yet trips longer than six months can raise questions during the naturalization interview. Trips longer than a year usually break continuous residence entirely.

What Happens If An Application Gets Denied?

An applicant who receives a denial can typically file Form N-336 to request a hearing with a different officer. That appeal usually needs to happen within 30 days of the denial notice, so quick action tends to matter here.

Staying Prepared As Rules Change

Citizenship requirements continue to shift, from testing rules to filing costs, and families who track these changes early tend to move through the process with fewer surprises. This article covered the residency timelines, testing updates, documentation standards, and cost changes shaping today’s applications.

Staying current on these details ahead of eligibility gives families more control over their long-term plans. Explore more on our site to keep learning.