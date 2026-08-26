Jamie Foxx Tearfully Reveals Why He Refers To Daughter Corinne As ‘Michael Corleone’ Following His Stroke: ‘She Handled It’

Corinne Foxx dropped everything to support her father Jamie Foxx during his health crisis and recovery.

Doctors credited Corinne with saving Jamie's life through her dedicated care and handling of the situation.

Jamie compared Corinne's actions to Michael Corleone from The Godfather, praising her for taking charge and protecting him.

Jamie Foxx has a new nickname for his daughter: Michael Corleone.

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

The comedian and actor opened up about having the support of his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, following his stroke, revealing just how much she helped during his recovery. He talked about his recovery during the latest episode of Baby, It’s Keke Palmer.

“When you look at The Godfather and Michael Corleone is out with his girl on Christmas, he picks up the newspaper and sees that his father has been shot, and he says, ‘It doesn’t say if he’s alive,’ and he’s not really telling his girl what he’s reading,” Jamie explained to host Keke Palmer through tears. “Michael Corleone left and he went to that hospital, and he took over. He told one of the guys, ‘There were people coming here to do danger to my father. I need you to help me.’ That’s who she was.”

Here, Jamie is referencing his hospitalizion in April 2023, after which he revealed that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke. Throughout his health scare, his eldest daughter Corinne, 32–whom he shares with ex Connie Kline–dropped everything to help her dad. Foxx is also a father to 17-year-old daughter Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis and is currently expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

“When I talked to the doctor, I said, ‘Hey, listen. I hear everybody’s stories. I want to know from you what it was,’” Jamie remembered. “He said, ‘Hey man, without her, you wouldn’t be here.’ So I said, ‘Hey, that’s Michael Corleone forever.’”

The star continued, “The doctor was like, ‘No one handles it like this … because you were on the slab, TMZ, all these different [people were asking for details], and she handled it.’”

The doctor went on to emphasize that Corinne “saved [his] life.”

“He said, ‘She’s the reason that you’re here,’” Jamie said, before addressing his daughter–who was also on the podcast–directly. “I mean, you had to deal with a lot of stuff. She had to deal with the internet.”

Even though Corinne was “laser-focused” on her father’s recovery, she admitted that she “was not prepared” to share the news online.

“I had never been on the bad side of the internet, but as soon as he went dark, the internet was scary … with the cloning and the conspiracy [theories],” The Beat Shazam host explained. “I just wanted to be like, ‘It’s not that interesting actually, what it is is a human thing.’ It also was not my place to ever release his medical information, and so, I had never really experienced that before.”

Corinne continued, “The toughest part was just trying to manage that, but it didn’t really matter. They can say whatever they want, as long as he’s good.”

Check out the father-daughter duo’s full episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer up above.

Jamie Foxx Tearfully Reveals Why He Refers To Daughter Corinne As ‘Michael Corleone’ Following His Stroke: ‘She Handled It’ was originally published on bossip.com