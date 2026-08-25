NETTIE’S CHILD MUSIC AND MANAGEMENT, LLC ANNOUNCES, THE THERAPY TOUR

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Baltimore, MD: Nettie’s Child Music and Management, LLC has announced, The Therapy Tour. It’s a ten-city, co-headlining concert production featuring two of the biggest acts in contemporary gospel music, Anthony Brown & group therAPy, and Maurette Brown Clark.

“This is something that has been on our hearts for a while,” says Maurette Brown Clark. “Our music ministries have been so intertwined throughout the years and still to this day. We thought it was time to hit the road and share these stories, this music – together.”

Fans of the platinum-selling, Anthony Brown & group therAPy, will also be pleased to learn that the 3x Grammy® Award nominated ensemble known for No. 1 songs such as “Worth” and “Trust in You” will release its seventh album, Disclosure (Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services), on all digital music platforms on September 18, 2026. The first radio single, “Always Be Good,” is currently No. 19 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and No. 16 on the MediabaseGospel Airplay chart. They have also earned three Billboard Music Award nominations and racked up nearly a billion digital streams.

Maurette Brown Clark is known for a string of Billboard No. 1 Gospel Airplay chart smashes such as “I See God,” “One God,” and “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says It’s Over)” which spent five weeks atop the chart in 2008. Her now-classic song “Just Want to Praise Him” has accumulated over 50 million digital streams. Aside from cameos with Anthony Brown & group therAPy, she’s appeared on tracks with The Wilmington Chester Mass Choir, James Grear & Company, and Benjamin Cone III, among others. Her 2008 “Stand” collaboration with Marvin Sapp, Helen Baylor and Daryl Coley from the Left Behind 2: Gospel project earned them a Dove Award nomination. The 2x Stellar Award songstress hosts the, A Good Morning with Maurette, morning drive radio program on iHeart Media’s Heaven 600 AM in Baltimore.

Here are the confirmed tour dates and cities:

10/02 The Transformation Center Church – 5201 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31405

10/09 Zion Cathedral – 312 Grand Avenue, Freeport, NY 11520

10/16 New Generation Church – 7054 Howells Ferry Road, Mobile, AL 36618

10/17 The Park Church Charlotte – 6029 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

10/18 Bowie State University, 14000 Jericoh Park Road, Bowie, MD 20715

10/23 Baptist Grove Church, 7109 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC 27613

10/24 Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA 23502

10/25 The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, VA 23223

10/30 Copeland Hall at The Grand, 818 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

11/06 First Baptist Church Murfreesboro @ New Wilson Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN

11/13 Morning Star Baptist Church, 1512 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn, MD 21207

“We are anticipating a night of incredible healing, through songs, stories, testimonies and laughter…incredible worship,” Anthony Brown adds.

NETTIE’S CHILD MUSIC AND MANAGEMENT, LLC ANNOUNCES, THE THERAPY TOUR was originally published on praiserichmond.com