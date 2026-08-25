Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence

Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk’s trial has officially begun, and Day 1 got straight to business.

Prosecutors presented a significant amount of evidence they say connects the Chicago rapper to the 2022 shooting that allegedly targeted Quando Rondo and ultimately resulted in the death of his cousin, Lul Pab.

Smurk’s close circle was also in the courtroom to support him, including his girlfriend, India Royale, his father, Dontay “Big Durk” Banks, G Herbo and others.

The alleged attack on Quando Rondo has been described by prosecutors as retaliation for the killing of OTF member King Von.

Prosecutors allege that Durk orchestrated the attempt to kill Quando Rondo. At one point, his attorney pointed to OTF Vonnie as a central figure in the alleged crimes.

The court also heard a 911 call from an eyewitness who was in Los Angeles at the time of the shooting that killed Lul Pab.

LAPD Sheriff’s Deputy Luis Cavillo took the stand and recalled the emotional scene, describing the moment he found Lul Pab taking his final breaths after being shot inside a vehicle.

Before the shooting, surveillance footage reportedly showed a Nissan Infiniti and BMW allegedly connected to the incident. Both vehicles were rentals, and prosecutors allege that Lil Durk funded the rentals.

Additional evidence presented in court included GPS data, speed and directional information from the BMW, as well as flights to Los Angeles and San Diego that were purchased using an American Express card allegedly connected to Durk.

Prosecutors also presented information about a rental home in Encino that was booked from July 1, 2022, through August 18, 2022. The property was listed for eight occupants and two vehicles, with the agreement reportedly signed by Durk’s manager, Ola Ali.

As the trial continues, more evidence and testimony are expected to shed light on the prosecution’s case against Lil Durk.

Lil Durk’s Trial Gets Underway With Prosecutors Presenting Key Evidence was originally published on hiphopwired.com