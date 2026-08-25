Latest ‘GTA 6’ Leak Features Plenty of Nudity

Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Cyberleek’s mission to make Rockstar Games suffer, while ruining GTA 6 for us gamers, continues with his drip of leaked game footage.

Sunday we took a trip to the strip club, and saw the game’s impressive “jiggle mechanics.” Now, for this latest round of leaks, a new video shows Jason, one of the game’s protagonists, hanging out at a “nudist town” at night.

Now, a lot of folks were wondering if there was going to be plenty of skin shown in the game, after being underwhelmed with the strip club visit. Well, this latest video, which we will not be sharing, puts those worries to bed because there are plenty of boobies, booties, and other privates on full display.

Oh, and don’t worry, there are kinds of body shapes on display, showing Rockstar Games does not discriminate.

A detailed breakdown of the nudist colony section footage from the GTA 6 Info account on X (formerly Twitter) reads:

STRONG NUDITY (like seriously)

All the men seem to be PACKING large dongs

Jason whooping out his binoculars once again to zoom in on some ass

NPC says “I would suck c**k for popcorn shrimp”

A naked women reacts to Jason zooming in on her body and starts a fight

Jason then proceeds to go on a killing spree and merks like 10 naked people

Sounds lit.

Even with a five-star wanted level, Cyberleek isn’t done, and recently dropped a poll asking those who are faithfully following his crusade if he should drop story spoilers, and also asked 10 followers to take a photo dressed up as his avatar, while holding game discs during working hours.

We are not kidding.

We shall see what else Cyberleek will leak next ahead of the GTA 6 extended look that will be on Netflix exclusively for 6 hours before heading to YouTube.

You can see more reactions the latest leak below.