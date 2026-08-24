Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Quality Control’s co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas’ suffered a heart attack last week, and now his mother is speaking out about his condition.

Several false reports began circulating about P’s current health status. Following the initial reports, Quality Control released a statement confirming that P is alive and asked the public to respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“We want to clarify that Pierre “P” Thomas is alive and currently hospitalized receiving medical care. We ask that everyone keep P and his family in their thoughts and prayers and respectfully give them the privacy and space they need during this time. We deeply appreciate everyone’s concern, support, prayers, and loving energy right now.”

Now, P’s mother has shared her own statement, suggesting that she believes someone may have played a role in what happened to her son.

“First of all, my son is not dead. No matter what my son has done to me, no matter what he’s done to you, he’s still my child. Somebody did this to him, and I know it because there’s neurologically no reason [for the heart attack]. Pierre is alive. Is he well? No. But don’t count nobody out.”

For now, P remains hospitalized as his family asks for privacy while he continues to receive medical care.

Quality Control’s Pierre “P” Thomas’ Mother Speaks Out Following Heart Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com