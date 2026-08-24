Lil Yachty To Make Wrestling Debut At WWE’s “Sunday Night’s Main Event”

The rapper is set to take on United States Champion Baron Corbin in a 5-minute challenge.

If Yachty wins, he earns a title shot for former US Champion Trick Williams.

Yachty has served as Williams' on-air manager since April 2026.

Source: WWE / Getty

Lil Yachty is going from making hits in the booth to taking hits in the ring!

The Georgia-born rapper is set to make his wrestling debut at WWE’s Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. He is set to go one-on-one with United States Champion Baron Corbin in a 5-minute challenge to earn a title shot for former champ Trick Williams. If Yachty can last the entire five minutes, then Williams will get a rematch with Corbin for the title.

How Did We Get Here?

Lil Boat has appeared on WWE since early April, aligning with Williams as an on-air manager. Yachty was a part of Williams’ epic entrance at WrestleMania 42. With the rapper’s help, Williams defeated Sami Zayn for the United States title. Williams would hold the title for 105 days until Corbin beat him at SummerSlam in Minneapolis on August 2.

Yachty and Williams attacked Corbin following his successful title defense on the August 14, 2026 episode of SmackDown, which led to Corbin’s challenge the following week.

Mixed Reactions to Yachty’s Involvement

There have been plenty of opposing opinions on Yachty’s involvement with WWE. While some fans expressed excitement over Yachty getting in on the action, others were not so open. One commenter on X wrote, “Not a single person has been clamoring for Yachty to be in a match.. just unbelievably out of touch right now..”

However, a source tells False Finish that Yachty has been putting in the work, training at WWE’s Performance Center ahead of the match. The source says that he “has earned the respect of many within the company and industry due to his dedication to the business and taking it as serious as possible.”

So, will Yachty pull out the victory and earn the respect of the fans… or will it be another Travis Scott situation? We’ll have to wait and see.

WWE’s Sunday Night’s Main Event streams live from State Farm Arena on September 6 at 8 pm EST on Peacock.

Lil Yachty To Make Wrestling Debut At WWE’s “Sunday Night’s Main Event” was originally published on hotspotatl.com