D.C. Restaurant Week Returns With Dining Deals Across the DMV

Summer Restaurant Week has officially arrived in the DMV, giving food lovers another reason to make those brunch, lunch and dinner reservations.

Metropolitan Washington Summer Restaurant Week runs Monday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 30, with participating restaurants across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia offering special multi-course menus throughout the week.

Organized by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), the annual event gives diners an opportunity to revisit neighborhood favorites, check out newly opened restaurants and experience some of the region’s most celebrated dining rooms.

How Much Is D.C. Restaurant Week?

Participating restaurants are offering special three-course menus, with prices varying depending on the restaurant and meal:

Brunch: $25-$35

$25-$35 Lunch: $25-$35

$25-$35 Dinner: $40-$65

That means diners can find everything from more affordable daytime options to higher-end dinner experiences while taking advantage of Restaurant Week menus.