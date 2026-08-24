D.C. Restaurant Week Returns With Dining Deals Across the DMV
Summer Restaurant Week has officially arrived in the DMV, giving food lovers another reason to make those brunch, lunch and dinner reservations.
Metropolitan Washington Summer Restaurant Week runs Monday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 30, with participating restaurants across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia offering special multi-course menus throughout the week.
Organized by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), the annual event gives diners an opportunity to revisit neighborhood favorites, check out newly opened restaurants and experience some of the region’s most celebrated dining rooms.
How Much Is D.C. Restaurant Week?
Participating restaurants are offering special three-course menus, with prices varying depending on the restaurant and meal:
- Brunch: $25-$35
- Lunch: $25-$35
- Dinner: $40-$65
That means diners can find everything from more affordable daytime options to higher-end dinner experiences while taking advantage of Restaurant Week menus.
What To Expect During Summer Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week isn’t limited to one type of cuisine or dining experience. The lineup spans restaurants throughout D.C. and the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs, with participating spots offering their own menus and selections. It’s also a chance to use the week as an excuse to finally try that restaurant that’s been sitting on your list or return to an old favorite.
Menus and participation vary by restaurant, and additional menus are being added throughout the event.
Ready To Make Your Restaurant Week Plans?
With the event lasting just seven days, popular restaurants and prime dinner times could fill up quickly. Diners looking to participate should browse the current lineup, compare menus and make reservations early.
Metropolitan Washington Summer Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, Aug. 30.
D.C. Restaurant Week Returns With Dining Deals Across the DMV was originally published on kysdc.com