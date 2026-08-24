Coco Jones Drops New Song ‘Love Me Through’ & Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage With Donovan Mitchell — And We’re Swooning

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Coco Jones dropped the stunning behind-the-scenes footage from her wedding to NBA star Donovan Mitchell alongside a new track titled “Love Me Through.”

After breaking the internet with their classically beautiful wedding stills, the new Mr & Mrs. Mitchell proved that they have even more love to share. The songbird debuted her new track, an ode to a relationship built in real, intimate moments not just social media fodder, as well as footage of she and her hubby getting ready for their big day.