Anthony Edwards To Pay $14K In Monthly Child Support For Son He Says He Never Met, Social Media Sounds Off

Source: David Berding / Getty

While Anthony Edwards is dealing with one paternity case, another has popped up on his radar, with the mother of a second child.

Edwards claims he’s never even met the kid, but court documents say it’s time to pay up $14,000 a month in child support.

TMZ reviewed the court documents and says officials based the number on Edwards’ sizable $4.8 million income as an NBA player.

The mother, Alexandria Desroches, claims to live in New York with their son Amir, who was born in October 2023.

Desroches was initially set to receive the standard $3,200 a month, but says she needs more based on Edwards’ lifestyle. She claimed to earn only about $1,016 a month, but hopes to finish school to provide better financial support for her son.

Edwards also has other financial obligations, since the judge ordered him to sign up for life insurance valued at $2.6 million. He has to name Desroches as the beneficiary of this policy and must also pay her $21,000 in legal fees.

Despite the hefty monthly child support, which adds up to $3,024,000 over 18 years, Edwards testified that he hasn’t seen Amir in person and doesn’t want any parental rights.

This mirrors a similar situation Edwards has with another one of his children’s mothers, Ayesha Howard, the mother of Aubri Summers. Edwards also forgoes any visitation with that child, but was only ordered to pay $3,222, the standard child support amount in Georgia.

Edwards reportedly has four kids, and although that monthly child support bill is heavy, he’s got the income to support it. As the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he’s in the midst of a five-year, $244.6 million contract extension with the Timberwolves, and a major endorsement deal with adidas.

In other personal news, Minnesota’s Official Marriage System shows the Edwards has been married to Shanon Jackson since July 16.

See the reactions to the latest in Edwards’ child support drama below.