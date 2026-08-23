RECAP: Kevin Ross Headlines A Night of R&B at “Majic After Dark”

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Center Stage was the place to be on Saturday, August 22, as the latest installment of the Majic After Dark concert series delivered a night our community won’t soon forget. From the first note to the final bow, the room pulsed with the kind of energy that only live R&B can bring.

Grammy-nominated headliner Kevin Ross commanded the stage, pouring heart and soul into every lyric. His voice filled the venue, and the crowd sang right back—a beautiful call-and-response that turned strangers into one big family for the night.

But the magic started well before Ross took center stage. Opening acts Remey Williams and Felicia Temple set the tone with performances that proved the future of R&B is in gifted hands. Their sets warmed up the room and had fans on their feet, ready for everything that came next.

The whole night was a celebration of the music, the culture, and the connection we share when we gather to enjoy artists who speak to our experience. If you missed it—or if you were there and want to relive every unforgettable second—we’ve got you covered.

Scroll through the gallery below to catch all the standout moments!