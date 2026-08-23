Mo-To-The-E-To-The! Brandy Visits Iconic Leimert Park Landmark To Recreate ‘Moesha’ Opening

Brandy gave millennials a little something to smile about when she paid a visit to the iconic Leimert Park water fountain where she filmed the Moesha theme song.

While supporting her daughter Sy’Rai’s impending album release, our Vocal Bible made a stop by the nostalgic location to help us all heal a little bit. She even dusted off the choreography every 90s kid committed to memory after waiting all day to watch our favorite girl navigate the ups and downs of being a teenager.

Brandy has been busy helping us all recapture the magic of a time we all hold dear as of late. From teaming up with Monica on The Boy Is Mine Tour to lending her one-of-a-kind voice to the A Different World remake, the R&B icon is having the career resurgence she’s always deserved.

She also took the time to return to her Disney roots as she took part in the Disney Princess special alongside Anika Noni Rose and Halle Bailey as the played tribute to the characters that helped redefine who could be a princess. Her turn in the 1997 made for TV movie, Rodgers & Hammerstein present Cinderella, as the titular role was a history-making moment with she and the late, great Whitney Houston inspiring an entire generation.

The Grammy-winning singer acknowledged the gravity of the moment in a post saying,

“To have been the first Black Cinderella, and to know that the door we walked through helped make the kingdom wider for the beautiful Black princesses who would come after me, is one of the greatest honors of my life. What Whitney Houston and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella gave us was bigger than a movie. We showed a generation of little Black girls that the glass slipper could fit them, too. That they could be soft and powerful. Regal and magical. Seen, celebrated, chosen, and centered in the fairytale.”

And though Brandy has teased new music lately, while fans are still bumping her old hits, her daughter Sy’Rai is gearing up to drop her first offering, Cold War, a project that has the industry whispering of a new a vocal blueprint. Clips of her tracks feature a voice reminiscent of her mother’s. We cannot wait!

The mother and daughter duo will also team up for a part two to their popular holiday film, Lifetime’s Christmas Everyday, the network announced on Aug. 10. Our Christmas sweaters are being washed in preparation already.

No matter the time of year, it’s always Brandy season.

Mo-To-The-E-To-The! Brandy Visits Iconic Leimert Park Landmark To Recreate ‘Moesha’ Opening was originally published on bossip.com