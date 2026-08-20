Exclusive: Ross Mac Talks Maconomics Wealth Summit 2026

Paras Griffin

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There’s never a wrong time to get smart about your money, and if you’ll be in Chicago during the last weekend of August we highly recommend getting tickets to attend the 2026 Maconomics Wealth Summit.

Setting up shop at the newly-established Obama Presidential Center from August 28 to August 30, the three-day experience will act as a master class in financial literacy straight from a curated selection of accomplished executives, entrepreneurs, real estate gurus, professional athletes, beauty experts and a handful of others.

It all comes together thanks to founder Ross Mac, who we recently had the great pleasure of speaking with for a BAW Exclusive.

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The head honcho of Maconomics is highly accomplished in his own right, having fostered partnerships with Revolt TV, BET, a feature in the 2022 Netflix documentary Get Smart With Money and a hosting gig on the Yahoo Finance podcast, Financial Freestyle. His decision to spread the wealth has led to four strong years so far in the convention, and it seems to only be getting bigger with each annual meetup.

Take a look below at what you can expect from Maconomics Wealth Summit Weekend 2026, via the official press release:

“The summit will encompass a host of curated conversations with C-Suite level financial executives, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, professional athletes and more. Some of the major speakers include President of BET Louis Carr, Grammy Award Winning Entrepreneur Kandi Burruss, City of Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Luster Products Resa B. Luster, Chicago Bears Legend Matt Forte, ABC’s Shark Tank Contestant Darrell Spencer of Crowned Skin, Black Enterprise Senior Editor Sidnee Michelle, Micheal Sacks CEO · GCM Grosvenor and Crain’s Chicago Business Executive of the Year for 2025 and more.

Sponsored by BMO Financial, Atlanta Life Insurance, GCM Grosvenor, BMOA and Hyatt, Maconomics Wealth Summit Weekend will take place at the Obama Presidential Center Campus (6001 S. Stony Island Ave. Chicago, IL, USA, 60637). Starting Friday 8/28, there will be a VIP Reception, then Saturday 8/29 the Wealth Summit & All White Yacht Party with a series of curated conversations and workshops followed by the Celebrity Basketball Classic on Sunday 8/30.”

During our chat, Mac gave us insight on his entrance into the world of entrepreneurship, tips worth sharing for aspiring business owners and why Chicago played such an important role in making the summit come together overall.

Watch our exclusive interview with entrepreneur Ross Mac below, and get your tickets for Maconomics Wealth Summit Weekend 2026 by clicking here: