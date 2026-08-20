Halle Berry Passed The Torch — Now Meet Maya Boyd, Marvel’s Electrifying New Storm

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

There were plenty of announcements made by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at D23, but the biggest news had to be that we have a new Storm, and Maya Boyd will play her.

It’s been a long time coming.

Halle Berry first brought the Omega-level mutant to the big screen in the first X-Men film in 2000, reprising the role three more films before putting the platinum wig in the closet.

Alexandria Shipp then took on the character in two films, playing a younger version of Storm in the rebooted X-Men franchise, but it left much to be desired.

Then came Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox for an eyewatering $71.3 billion, bringing the movie rights to the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool home to Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios.

So with Kevin Feige finally in control of the X-Men movie franchise, which his Hollywood career basically started with, everyone began to wonder who would be playing Ororo Munroe in Marvel Studios rebooted X-Men movie franchise.

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