LISA KNOWLES-SMITH & THE BROWN SINGERS MAKE STELLAR AWARDS HISTORY WITH FIVE WINS

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Tuscaloosa, AL — For fifty years, the iconic group of family singers, THE BROWN SINGERS, has delivered the great sounds of traditional Gospel music layered with soul, blues, and contemporary inspiration. Over the last two decades, the group has moved forward with the late Vanessa Yvette Brown Knowles (an original group member), Lisa Knowles-Smith, Rachel Anderson, Jackienna Richmond, Sierra Ward-Pope, and newest addition, N’dia Jones-Lissimore carrying the legacy as Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers. This year has been a whirlwind of accomplishments, milestones, and accolades, including their first #1 Billboard Radio Hit single, “Promises.” Lisa & The Brown Singers are now adding Stellar Award history makers to their banner year.

The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, were taped live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, August 15. Lisa & The Brown Singers were a big winner of the night. The group swept all five of the Stellar Award categories they received nominations in this year, taking home the awards for:

🏆 Quartet Of The Year

🏆 Duo/Chorus Group Of The Year

🏆 Song Of The Year – “Promises”

🏆 Producer Of The Year – Alescia Knowles-Smith and Frederick Perry

🏆 Albertina Walker Female Artist Of The Year – Lisa Knowles-Smith

Their FIVE Stellar wins bring the group’s lifetime wins to NINE Stellar Awards, cementing them as the most decorated all-female quartet in Stellar Awards history.

“What a moment. What a journey. What a testimony. We’re beyond grateful for every person who believed, supported, prayed, voted, streamed, shared, and stood with us along the way. We don’t take any of this for granted. We celebrate today, we thank God for it ALL, and then… we keep going.”

~ Lisa Knowles-Smith

“Built on faith, dedication, and teamwork, these historic wins celebrate how far we’ve come while opening new doors for the future. While the recognition is humbling, what inspires us most are the lives transformed and the testimonies of hope, healing, and salvation. We are grateful to everyone who has supported this journey, and above all, we give God all the glory for every victory and every life touched.” ~ Rachel Anderson

“To be a part of a history-making moment is an honor that is not taken for granted. It’s a reminder that faithfulness, sacrifice, and perseverance are never in vain. I’m grateful to witness it, proud to be a part of it, and even more honored to represent the fourth generation of this legacy.” ~ N’Dia Lissimore

Watch Lisa & The Brown Singers perform their hit single “Promises” on the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards premiering on The Stellar Network on Saturday, August 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST and at 10 p.m. EST (check your local provider for channel availability). The show will air on BET Network on Sunday, August 30, at 8:00 p.m. EST and 10:30 p.m. EST, then will air in syndication from September 5 through September 27. Bounce TV will air the ceremony on Saturday, September 5 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Lisa & The Brown Singers are also preparing for the 2026 Dove Awards taking place October 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Their hit single “Promises” garnered a nomination for Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year, and their “REVIVAL: LIVE IN DALLAS album is nominated for Traditional Gospel Album of the Year, marking yet another history-making milestone as the first Dove Award nominations for the legacy group.

You can experience the dynamic prowess of Lisa & the Brown Singers at upcoming key events including the 34th Annual SPIRITFEST on September 6 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, and at PRAISE IN THE PARK on October 3 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta, GA. Join the celebration at their 50th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration Concert on Sunday, October 18 at 4PM at Temple of Deliverance Church Of God in Christ, Memphis, TN. Special guests include The Clark Sisters, Mary Mary and EvoWorld Entertainment roster of artists Darrel Petties & Take 2, Blest By Four, Men of Prayze, DJ Allen & Righteous, and Bre Holly & Faithful. (Get tickets here.)

LISA KNOWLES-SMITH & THE BROWN SINGERS MAKE STELLAR AWARDS HISTORY WITH FIVE WINS was originally published on praiserichmond.com