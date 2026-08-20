New Judge Will Hear Karmelo Anthony’s Appeals Case 

Source: Drew Anthony / facebook

There has been a new development in the case of Karmelo Anthony. After a brief hearing on Wednesday morning, the defense team for Karmelo Anthony was granted a recusal, and a new judge will hear Anthony’s appeal.

AP reports that attorneys representing Anthony requested that a new judge hear his case as the first step in the appeals process. The team argued that a recusal was necessary due to Judge John Roach Jr.’s strict courtroom rules during the trial and pointed to an interview he gave after the trial concluded.

According to CBS News, the defense played the interview Roach gave shortly after the verdict was issued in Anthony’s case. During the interview, Roach said his impression of Anthony was that of “a nice young man who committed a crime.” Roach went on to say that he felt the jury reached the correct verdict in the case. After playing the interview, the defense rested their case.

The prosecution then gave a brief argument, saying, “I’m not sure it’s our job at this point to defend the judge.” At 10 a.m., the judge ruled in favor of the defense and granted the recusal. Supporters for Anthony gathered outside the courthouse this morning and began chanting “Free Karmelo” after the recusal was granted.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison after a Dallas jury rejected his claims of self-defense earlier this summer. Last year, Anthony was at a track meet involving several schools in the Frisco Independent School District. Metcalf confronted Anthony for sitting under a tent that was assigned to Metcalf’s team. Metcalf pushed Anthony, to which Anthony responded by fatally stabbing Metcalf in the chest.

Anthony’s case has become a social media firestorm given the racial makeup of the people involved. Anthony is Black, and Metcalf was a white teenager. Look, we know how the American legal system works. It will always take the side of whiteness, which is what makes Anthony’s case so frustrating.

I got into a few fights growing up. I got my ass beat, and beat my fair share of ass. But at no point did the violence ever escalate beyond throwing hands, and at no point did I even think stabbing a person was the thing to do. That’s because my mom explained to me at the age of 12 that the color of my skin meant that I would face far more severe consequences for any wrongdoing than my white peers.

That’s just as true today as it was 20 years ago. Kyle Rittenhouse can gun down two people, call it self-defense, and not only will he get away with it, but he’ll become a face of the conservative movement. If a Black kid does the same thing, he’ll spend the majority of his life behind bars.

It’s bad enough that Karmelo Anthony is a Black teenager who stabbed a white kid. The fact that the stabbing occurred in Texas, one of the most conservative states in the country, only makes his attempt at an appeal more of an uphill battle.

SEE ALSO:

Karmelo Anthony: New Legal Team Wants A New Trial And A New Judge

Karmelo Anthony Gets New Legal Team As Appeal Process Begins





New Judge Will Hear Karmelo Anthony’s Appeals Case was originally published on newsone.com