41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards

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CHARLOTTE, NC) August 17, 2026 — The Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated its 41st year honoring excellence in gospel music with an unforgettable evening of powerful performances, moving tributes and special honors celebrating the artists and trailblazers who continue to shape the genre. Hosted by 45-time Stellar Award winner and 20-time GRAMMY Award winner Kirk Franklin, this year’s ceremony brought “The Greatest Night in Gospel Music” to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a celebration fittingly themed “Feels Like Home.”

Held at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, August 15, the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards brought together gospel legends, contemporary hitmakers and a new generation of rising talent for an evening showcasing the faith, community, innovation and musical excellence that have defined the Stellar Awards for more than four decades.

A new generation of gospel artists shared the stage with some of the genre’s most celebrated voices throughout the evening. Aaron Cole performed alongside Tenroc and Jonathan McReynolds, while emerging artists Céjae and JustCordell showcased the next wave of gospel talent. The celebration also featured performances from Darrel Walls, Maranda Curtis, Marvin Sapp, Melvin Crispell III, PJ Morton, William Murphy, Vincent Bohanan & SOV and more.

Among the evening’s most anticipated moments, gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard was honored with the prestigious Aretha Franklin Icon Award, recognizing her extraordinary career, influence and contributions to gospel music. Pastor Mike Jr. received the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award, celebrating his impact on the genre and his continued work expanding the reach of gospel music through music and ministry.

Among the evening’s most celebrated moments, gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard received the prestigious Aretha Franklin Icon Award, recognizing her extraordinary career, influence and contributions to gospel music. Pastor Mike Jr. received the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award, celebrating his remarkable impact on the genre and continued influence through music and ministry.

The night delivered an expansive lineup of collaborations and performances, including Jekalyn Carr with Karen Clark Sheard and Yolanda Adams; Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz with Isaac Carree, Jazze Pha, Gaz Money and Johnny Gill; John P. Kee with Zacardi Cortez; Kelontae Gavin with Melvin Williams and Paul Porter; and Tye Tribbett featuring ABLAZE.

Additional performances included Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, Maranda Curtis, Marvin Sapp, Melvin Crispell III, PJ Morton, William Murphy, Vincent Bohanan & SOV, and more.

The celebration also welcomed a star-studded group of presenters, including Adia, Charles Jenkins, Erica Campbell, Jamal Roberts, Jonathan Nelson, KEM, Keyla Richardson, Lil Rel Howery, MAJOR., Marvin Sapp, Nate Brown, Shirley Caesar, Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell and Vickie Winans, with a special appearance by NotKarltonBanks.

The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards marked a new chapter for the long-running celebration as Gospel Music’s Greatest Night made its home in the Queen City. The flagship ceremony capped the Stellar Plus Experience, a multi-day celebration bringing gospel music fans, artists and industry leaders together in Charlotte for live music, emerging artist showcases, industry programming, comedy, community events and more.

The 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards proudly recognizes Procter & Gamble (P&G) as the event’s Title Sponsor. General Motors/Chevrolet serves as the Presenting Sponsor of the Artist of the Year Award, while Walmart is the Presenting Sponsor of the Song of the Year Award. Tide proudly presents the HBCU Choir of the Year Award, and Olay serves as the Presenting Sponsor of the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year Award. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital joins this year’s celebration in honoring Tasha Cobbs Leonard as the recipient of the prestigious Aretha Franklin Icon Award. Additional support is provided by Walt Disney World Resort, AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, Rhythm and Rise Cruise, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), Mecklenburg County, WBTV and Praise 102 Charlotte.

The 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director, Erin Johnson-Pressley as Talent Producer, and Daniel Moore as Music Director.

The Greatest Night in Gospel Music, The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on The Stellar Network, available on Charter Spectrum and Verizon Fios, with the broadcast debuting on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET with an encore presentation at 10 p.m. EST (check your local provider for channel availability).

The celebration will make its national cable premiere on BET on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET before expanding to audiences nationwide through broadcast television syndication from September 5 through September 27, 2026. In Charlotte, WBTV (CBS) will serve as the local television broadcast partner. Bounce TV will air the ceremony on Saturday, September 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

41ST STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS was originally published on praiserichmond.com