Pinky claims Phaedra told Bravo about her 'significant device' comment, which referred to a gun, but was not a threat.

This is not the first time #RHOA has navigated a firearm-related controversy, with a similar incident involving Brit Eady last season.

Source: Photo Credit Clifton Prescod, Jocelyn Presco/Bravo

So, what exactly does “significant device” mean?

Source: Clifton Prescod/ Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Bravo Has Been Here Before; Remember Brit Eady?

This isn’t the first time The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had to navigate a firearm-related controversy.

Last season, Brit Eady brought up having a gun during a heated exchange involving Kenya Moore. Many viewers interpreted Eady’s comments as threatening.

“I don’t play them games, I got whips, motherf—king pistols, everything,” Eady, who left the show after Season 16, told Kelli Potter in the aftermath of her argument with Moore, who was suspended from the franchise last year. Eady made it clear she “never had a gun” onset during a sit down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Eady, who was investigated by Bravo execs over her comment and eventually cleared, said she ultimately made the remark because she felt “triggered” and “attacked” by Moore.

Still, given that history, it’s possible Bravo was especially cautious about how Pinky’s “significant device” conversation was presented this time around.

The bigger question now is whether Pinky and Phaedra can actually move past the issue, or if this is just the beginning of another #RHOA feud.

RELATED CONTENT: Kenya Moore Spills #RHOA Tea In Her Own ‘Moore Confessionals,’ Claims Bravo Canceled Reunion Invite & Deleted Brit Eady’s Alleged Threats

‘Significant Device’ Drama: Pinky Cole Confronted Phaedra Parks For Calling Bravo Higher-Ups On Her, Here’s What Allegedly Happened was originally published on bossip.com