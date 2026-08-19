Here Are The Marvel Movies You Need To Watch Before ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Multiverse-centric movies like 'Doctor Strange 2' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' are must-sees.

Source: Marvel-Disney / Marvel-Disney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe enters its “everybody get in here” era. Check out the Marvel movies you need to watch before Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December.

With Avengers: Doomsday set to hit theaters this Winter, Marvel is bringing together characters, franchises and alternate universes that have been building toward this moment for years. And yes, Robert Downey Jr. is back, but this time he is stepping into the armor as Doctor Doom.

If you have fallen a little behind on your Marvel homework, Disney+ has your back. As reported by Screen Rant, Disney+ released an official list of 15 movies and shows it considers essential viewing before Doomsday. Consider this your cheat sheet.

Start With The OGs

First up are X-Men, X2, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Avengers. The original X-Men films are especially important because several actors from the Fox era are returning to the Marvel universe. Meanwhile, Captain America: The First Avenger gives fans the Steve Rogers history they will need before seeing Chris Evans return.

Then comes the big three: Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. If you only have time to revisit a few MCU classics, these are absolutely the ones.

The Multiverse Is Multiversing

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki makes the cut for a reason. The series dives headfirst into alternate timelines and realities, which is basically the foundation for everything happening in the Multiverse Saga.

You will also want to revisit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both movies opened the door to different universes and variants, making them particularly relevant to whatever chaos Doom has planned.

Get Familiar With The New Avengers

Disney+ also recommends Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. These projects introduce characters who are expected to play major roles in Doomsday, so now is the time to get acquainted.

And then there is Deadpool & Wolverine. As Yahoo Entertainment points out, its inclusion has fans talking, especially with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds fueling speculation about their possible involvement.

But Marvel Left A Few Things Out

Naturally, the internet has questions. Captain Marvel and The Marvels were noticeably absent from Disney+’s official list, despite their connections to the larger MCU. That omission has already sparked plenty of fan theories.

For now, the safest move is to follow Disney’s list, grab your snacks and prepare for the multiverse madness. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters December 18, 2026.

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Here Are The Marvel Movies You Need To Watch Before ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ was originally published on globalgrind.com