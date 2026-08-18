National Fajita Day Deals: Where to Get Free and Cheap Fajitas
- Restaurants nationwide celebrate National Fajita Day with special discounts and offers on fajita dishes.
- Deals range from complimentary sides, BOGO offers, and discounted prices on fajita platters and combos.
- Customers can enjoy classic steak and chicken fajitas, as well as loaded fajita specials, at participating restaurants.
National Fajita Day is the perfect excuse to dig into sizzling fajitas without breaking the bank. Restaurants across the country are celebrating with special deals, discounts and mouthwatering offers on fajitas, giving food lovers plenty of ways to enjoy the Tex-Mex favorite.
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From classic steak and chicken fajitas to loaded platters and combo specials, here are some of the best National Fajita Day deals to check out across the United States.
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Escalante’s Fine Tex-Mex
Complimentary cup of queso with any fajita purchase
La Granja
Buy one fajita, get one FREE on DoorDash and Uber Eats, August 17–22
Casa Amigos Authentic Mexican
$20.99 for one day only
Candente – Handcrafted Tex Mex
Get a Large Fajita for the price of a Medium Fajita
Añejo Tacos & Tequila
Bogo half off all fajitas
UnoMas
$12 fajitas all day
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen
Buy One, Get One Free Fajitas
Cadillac Bar
House Margarita Pitcher for Two + 1 LB of Chicken & Beef Fajita $39.99
Borracha Mexican Cantina
$9 Mini Fajitas
La Fiesta Greensboro
Buy one fajita get second one 50% OFF
Neta Cocina y Lounge
$15 Chicken Fajitas
Big Daddy’s Cantina
30% OFF Chicken or Steak fajitas, $5 House On the Rocks Margaritas, $5 Frozen Margaritas, Every guest who orders a fajita entrée will receive a coupon for a future visit.
LALO’S T&C
20% off every fajita on the menu
Mama Betty’s Tex-Mex
Buy a Combo Fajita, and get the second one half off
Tequilas Tacos & Bar
$3.00 off dinner fajitas & $2.00 off lunch fajitas
Vilas Mexican Restaurant
Purchase any fajita and enjoy a FREE margarita
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Lunch Fajitas $9.99 & $2.99 off all dinner fajitas
Las Iguanas
selected classic fajitas for just $5 when you buy any drink
Spanish Flowers
fajitas for two, straight off the grill + pair them with a house margarita Dine-in only.
Natalitas Mexican Grill
Fajitas for 2, 1 Small Queso & 2 Margaritas for $45!
Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
20% Off all fajitas
El Asadero Mexican Bar & Grill
11AM–3PM, enjoy our Lunch Fajitas for only $11.99 & Chicken or Steak Fajitas $18.99 all day
Tequila’s Portage
$2 OFF ANY fajita