From Campus Safety to Banking History: Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know

Campus shooting leaves 5 injured, suspect arrested, HBCU campus safety a priority.

2028 primary calendar shifts power to Black, Latino, and union voters in early states.

Merger creates largest Black-owned bank, expanding capital access and economic mobility.

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Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know segment, cutting through the noise to bring you the stories that matter most to our communities. This week, she covers a troubling campus shooting, a major political shift that puts our voices front and center, and a banking milestone worth celebrating. Here’s your breakdown.

Arrest Made After Virginia State University Shooting

Police have arrested 19-year-old Cameron Harris following an overnight shooting on the Virginia State University campus. The Friday night gunfire left five people wounded, including one person in critical condition. By Saturday morning, authorities tracked Harris down inside a campus dormitory closet and took him into custody. He now faces eight felony warrants, including charges for malicious wounding and firearm usage.

Law enforcement confirmed that neither Harris nor four of the injured victims were enrolled students at the university. Despite the frightening events, VSU is moving forward with fall classes this week as scheduled. For students and families connected to this historic HBCU, campus safety remains top of mind as the semester begins.

South Carolina Takes the Lead in 2028 Primary

In a decision that shifts real power toward our communities, the Democratic National Committee officially designated South Carolina as the opening state for the 2028 presidential primary calendar. This move places Black, Latino, and union voters at the very front of the nominating process—early, and by design.

Party leaders approved the calendar change to make sure every potential presidential contender is tested across diverse communities from the start of the election cycle. In plain terms, candidates will have to earn our support before anyone else’s. It’s a recognition of the influence our vote carries. If you want details on future primary schedules and registration guidelines, you can check official updates through the Democratic National Committee portal or follow national coverage via PBS News.

A Historic Merger Creates the Largest Black-Owned Bank

Here’s a headline worth celebrating. South Carolina-based Optis Bank and North Carolina-based Mechanics and Farmers Bank have announced a definitive merger agreement valued at over $105 million, with the deal set to close in the fourth quarter.

The combination will create roughly $1.27 billion in total assets and establish the largest Black-owned bank in the United States, according to reporting from Banking Dive. This historic union brings together two century-old minority depository institutions with a shared mission: expanding capital access and economic mobility across the Carolinas. For families and entrepreneurs building generational wealth, this is a powerful step forward.

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