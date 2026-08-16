Porsha Williams 'Town Clown' Criticizes Kelli Ferrell Over #RHOA Reunion Actions–'I Hope She Evolves From It'

Source: Clifton Prescod/Jocelyn Prescod/ Bravo

Porsha Williams and Real Housewives of Atlanta drama go hand in hand this season, and this time it’s her ongoing tension with castmate Kelli Ferrell taking center stage. During an Entertainment Tonight appearance on August 14, Porsha addressed her feud with Ferrell directly, making it clear she thinks her co-star needs to grow into something more than a “rotating source of chaos.”

When asked about the cast dynamic, Porsha explained that she genuinely wants every woman on the show to shine in her own lane rather than compete for attention.

“I’ve never been one to feel like, oh, I don’t want any other girls to shine, only me,” she said, adding that she thinks the show benefits when each cast member leans into her own storyline instead of feeding off someone else’s.

Source: Photo Credit Clifton Prescod, Jocelyn Presco / RHOA Season 17 Reunion

Things got more pointed when the conversation turned to Ferrell muting the terms “Porsha” and “Drew” on her Instagram, effectively blocking fans from mentioning either of them in her comments. Porsha didn’t hesitate to clap back, joking that the move probably isn’t doing Ferrell any favors.

“I don’t think that would be good for her algorithm,” she said. “She might want to add us back in there cuz what else are they going to be talking about?”

Source: Photo Credit Clifton Prescod, Jocelyn Presco / RHOA Season 17 Reunion

Porsha went on to label Ferrell the “town clown” of the group, acknowledging that every cast needs someone who brings that kind of energy, but she made clear she hopes Ferrell eventually moves past that role.

“You don’t have to be the joke,” Porsha said. “You can actually be a boss. You can actually come up from the ashes and rise like a phoenix. You too can still rise.”

Porsha Williams’ And Kelli Ferrell’s Drama From RHOA Continues

This isn’t the first time tension between Porsha and Kelli has spilled into public view. As BOSSIP previously reported, the two clashed hard during a group trip to Dallas, trading accusations about affairs with married men, with Porsha alleging Kelli had a relationship with someone connected to the BET Awards and Kelli firing back with claims tied to Porsha’s past relationship with Simon Guobadia. Their back-and-forth escalated further when Porsha accused Kelli of attempting to “scissor” her, a moment that left viewers completely stunned.

The drama didn’t stop at physical confrontations, either. A separate blowup saw Porsha accusing Kelli of having an affair with a married preacher, sparking a wave of online speculation about which pastor she could be referring to. Kelli eventually addressed the rumors head-on, denying the claims and asking fans to leave local churches and preachers out of the storyline altogether.

Despite everything that’s played out this season, Porsha seems focused on moving forward. She explained that she views the upcoming reunion as a chance to close the door on the season’s drama rather than reopen it. “Reunion is supposed to be closing the door,” she said. “I want to start fresh with 99% of the girls.”

Whether that fresh start extends to Kelli specifically remains to be seen, especially given how heated things have gotten between them throughout the season. Still, Porsha’s comments suggest she’s not interested in carrying the tension into next season, even if she isn’t done speaking her mind about it in the meantime.

Check out Porsha’s full interview with ET below.



Porsha Williams 'Town Clown' Criticizes Kelli Ferrell Over #RHOA Reunion Actions–'I Hope She Evolves From It' was originally published on bossip.com