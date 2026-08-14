Praise 102.5 Named Top Market of the Year at the 2026 Stellar Awards

Praise 102.5 wins top gospel radio market award, voted by listeners

Station celebrates 25 years of local talent and community commitment

Lineup of popular gospel shows keeps Atlanta listeners engaged

Source: R1 Digital / R1

Praise 102.5, Atlanta’s home for gospel music, won Top Market of the Year at the 2026 Stellar Awards in Charlotte, NC. The award—voted on by listeners—celebrates the station’s 25 years on air, its commitment to local talent, and a team that shows up every single day.

Atlanta, you did that. At the 2026 Stellar Awards pre-show in Charlotte, NC, Praise 102.5 walked away with one of the night’s most meaningful honors: Top Market of the Year. This one wasn’t handed down by industry executives or a panel of judges. The listeners voted—and they made their voices heard loud and clear.

What Neiko Flowers Said When He Took the Stage

Praise 102.5 Program Director Neiko Flowers didn’t waste a second at the podium. He came prepared—notes in hand, gratitude in his heart, and plenty of names to call out.

“First and foremost, thank you, Jesus,” he said, setting the tone immediately. He went on to acknowledge the people who make the station what it is every single day—from founder Kathy Hughes and CEO Alfred Liggins, to Co-Presidents Eddie Harrell and Deon Livingston, VP/GM Pam McKay, and Operations Manager Derek Harper, who Flowers credited personally: “I wouldn’t be in this position without him.”

But one of the most powerful moments came when Flowers spoke directly to the culture of the station: “I think syndication has really taken over, but I really wanted to give homage to our local talent.” That commitment to community—real people, real voices, rooted in Atlanta—is exactly what sets Praise 102.5 apart.

And before he stepped off that stage, he made one thing crystal clear: “This is a listener-voted category, so we wouldn’t be up here if it weren’t for the listeners who voted. So this is for y’all.”

25 Years of Praise in Atlanta

Praise 102.5 has been a cornerstone of Atlanta’s gospel radio landscape for 25 years. Founded under the vision of radio pioneer Kathy Hughes and Radio One, the station has grown from a local signal into one of the most respected gospel platforms in the country—while never losing its connection to the community that built it.

A quarter century is no small thing. It’s 25 years of Sunday morning inspiration, of voices that showed up during hard seasons, of music that moved people through grief, celebration, and everything in between. Atlanta has grown with Praise 102.5, and Praise 102.5 has grown with Atlanta.

The Shows That Keep Atlanta Tuned In

The station’s lineup reads like a who’s who of gospel radio—and every show brings something different to the table.

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell — A powerhouse start to every morning. Erica brings her signature warmth, faith, and energy to wake Atlanta up right.

— A powerhouse start to every morning. Erica brings her signature warmth, faith, and energy to wake Atlanta up right. Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair — Grammy-nominated gospel star Jekalyn Carr brings family, faith, and fellowship to the airwaves. Flowers gave her a heartfelt shoutout during his speech: “I get the privilege to sit across from her, man. She’s just good people.”

— Grammy-nominated gospel star Jekalyn Carr brings family, faith, and fellowship to the airwaves. Flowers gave her a heartfelt shoutout during his speech: “I get the privilege to sit across from her, man. She’s just good people.” The Willie Moore Jr. Show — Equal parts inspiration and entertainment, Willie Moore Jr. keeps listeners engaged with truth and a little humor on the side.

— Equal parts inspiration and entertainment, Willie Moore Jr. keeps listeners engaged with truth and a little humor on the side. The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy — Closing out the day with purpose, Darlene McCoy gives Atlanta the spiritual send-off it needs before bedtime.

Together, these shows represent something rare in modern radio: a lineup that feels like family.

Come Celebrate at Praise in the Park

The win at the Stellar Awards is just the beginning of what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable year for Praise 102.5. Mark your calendars for October 3rd, because Praise in the Park is coming—and it’s headlined by none other than Mary Mary.

This is your invitation to come outside, celebrate community, and worship together under the open sky. If you’ve been part of the Praise 102.5 family all these years, this event is a thank-you. And if you’re new to the community, there’s no better time to join in.

To Every Listener Who Voted: Thank You

This award belongs to Atlanta. It belongs to every person who tuned in on a rough morning and found something to hold on to. Every listener who cast a vote believed that Praise 102.5 deserved to be recognized—and now, on one of gospel music’s biggest stages, it was.

Twenty-five years down. The best, clearly, is still ahead.

Praise 102.5 Named Top Market of the Year at the 2026 Stellar Awards was originally published on mypraiseatl.com