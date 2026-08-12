Sink Your Claws Into 'Marvel's Wolverine' PS5 Bundle & Accessories

PlayStation / PS5 / Marvel’s Wolverine

The good folks at PlayStation aren’t letting the ongoing outcry over their move away from physical discs and price hikes stop them from announcing a new Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 console bundle.

Just like Spider-Man before him, Wolverine is also getting a PS5 console bundle, but his literally a cut above the webcrawlers.

The PS5 console that was packaged with Insomniac Games’ stellar Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game featured the original PS5 console with cover plates and a DualSense controller, playing on Spidey’s suit being engulfed in the symbiote, just like in the game.

Marvel’s Wolverine’s PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro Slim bundle features claw‑slash etchings across the yellow and black faceplates, taking their cue from the iconic X-Men costume.

There is also a DualSense controller with metallic detailing and a matching Pulse Elite headset.

PlayStation / PS5 / Marvel’s Wolverine

But that’s not all; there is another bundle inspired by the Adamantium that covers Wolverine’s bones and makes his claws the lethal weapons we have all known them to be.

PlayStation / PS5 / Marvel’s Wolverine

Now, if you already own either model of the PS5 console, don’t worry, you can cop the plates alone, as well as the controller and headset, via select retailers and PlayStation Direct.

Pre-Order & Pricing Details

The announcement of the bundle only means that we are inching closer to Marvel’s Wolverine’s September 15 release date.

The bundle will officially be available for pre-order on August 19 at 10 AM local time.

You can also try to buy a bundle when it drops on September 15, but keep in mind that quantities will be limited, so you can be sure they will sell out fast.

Here are the full pricing details via the PS Blog:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle $649.99 US / £569.99 GBP/ €649.99 EUR / ¥96,980 JPY RRP

DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition $84.99 US / £74.99 GBP/ €84.99 EUR / ¥12,480 JPY RRP



PlayStation 5 Console Covers – Battle Yellow Limited Edition $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP / €74.99 EUR / ¥9,980 JPY RRP

PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP/ €74.99 EUR / ¥9,980 JPY RRP

PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers –Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP / €74.99 EUR RRP

DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition $84.99 US / £74.99 GBP/ €84.99 EUR RRP



The Reactions To Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Bundle Are Full of People Advocating For Physical Discs

We can’t front this bundle looks sick, and some agree. Still, we are sure the person running the PlayStation social accounts is trying their best to stay out of the comments because people are still stark raving mad about the company’s decision to move on from physical discs beginning January 2028.

It’s going to be interesting to see the reception Marvel’s Wolverine receives, sales-wise, in the current climate.

Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions below.