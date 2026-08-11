Toni Braxton Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary By Posting Wedding Photos Without Birdman

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton celebrated her second wedding anniversary the same way she celebrated her first – with a photo of her in a wedding dress but without a picture of her husband.

Braxton took to Instagram to acknowledge the second anniversary of her marriage to Cash Money CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams. But the picture is Braxton solo, not with the Hip-Hop mogul.

The caption read “Celebrating two years of bliss. Happy anniversary,” with a white heart emoji.

Braxton, 58, met Williams, 57, decades ago in and around the music business. She says they were always close friends, even during her marriage to Mint Condition keyboardist Keri Lewis. She says there was nothing shady going on as she and Williams were completely platonic.

“We’ve been friends for over 25 years. He used to go to all my shows. He was there for my baby shower, that kind of thing. Never, nothing, never crossed the line. He was my dearest, dearest friend,” Braxton said on the Today Show With Jenna & Friends last year.

“So we’ve been friends for a long time, and a love connection started happening a couple of years ago,” she added.

Though the couple got married in secret on Aug. 8, 2024, Braxton filed for divorce two weeks later. But five months after that, she dismissed the petition, which Williams signed on to as well.

This year, she posted photos of herself in an ornately beaded wedding dress with a veil and a huge ring; she didn’t include a photo with Birdman, nor did she tag him. The couple has been photographed together many times, going back at least a decade, when it’s rumored that they started dating.

Braxton and Lewis were officially divorced in 2020 after 12 years of marriage. Their sons Denim and Diezel are grown. Williams also has two children, Bryan, Jr., and Bria.

Though the happy couple is not always photographed together, it appears that for Braxton and Williams, keeping things private has worked out for them.

“That’s my love, my soldier, my life — she’s my everything,” Williams told talk show host Wendy Williams on her show in 2018. “She’s my life. I love her to death.”

See social media’s reaction to her celebratory post below.