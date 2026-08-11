Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'ACT III' Project With Topless Photos: "I'm Back"

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Don’t call it a comeback. She’s been here for years.

Megan Thee Stallion teased a new album project on her social media platforms months after a hurtful public breakup with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

The 31-year-old Traumazine rapper put the world on notice that her upcoming project, Act III, is on the way by literally posting “I’m Back” on her, well, back. She added a snowflake and an eyes emoji.

Tracks “Lover Girl” and “Whatever” were already released last year but are expected to end up on Act III. In January, she told People that she was hard at work…on her body and on her next project.

“I’m definitely in the studio,” she said. “I’m kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work. I’m completing Act III, and the music is dropping this year.” She added, “The hotties just need to give me a little time. I’ll be in the gym and the studio — the gym and the studio.”

In the absence of a new album, Megan has stayed busy. She debuted as the first female Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Unfortunately, just a few weeks into her limited run, she experienced a public breakup with her then-boyfriend, Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

She ended her stint in the show abruptly after accusing him of cheating on and gaslighting her in her Instagram Stories. Then she confirmed the breakup with a statement to TMZ.

“Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” she said. “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Megan kept her rap chops updated as well, appearing on the song “B.B.B.” with Juvenile and on BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party” remix.

After the post, fans questioned whether this new release will become Megan: Act III, piggybacking off her deluxe version of Megan, which was released in 2024, or does the snowflake emoji mean she’s going back to her Tina Snow persona, which was the title of her 2018 EP.

We’re sure she’ll let us know eventually.

For the gluteally challenged, you can also try Megan’s booty workout to embrace a Hot Girl Fall. While Thee Stallion has held the summers down, there’s a host of events through the fall season you may want to get in shape for. Including maybe a Megan tour once the upcoming project is released. Here’s a guide to her workout plan.

Now that she’s confirmed she’s ready to start her next chapter in music, see social media’s reaction.