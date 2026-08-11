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Griff pulls overtime and joins Cheryl Jackson in the Midday to talk about his book “Cats and Puppies”. For all things “GRIFF” head over to 2trillion.com for more details and information!



“Cats & Puppies” isn’t just a book — it’s hislove story to his mother.



She had him at sixteen. She was still growing up while raising him… and he got a front-row seat to all of it. The struggles. The mistakes. The strength. The faith.



There’s no guidebook for women raising boys the way it actually happens. Nobody talks about it like this. So he did.



If you’re a mother raising a son… or a son trying to understand the woman who raised him…



This is for you.





Griff Joins Cheryl Jackson To Talk His Book "Cats and Puppies was originally published on praisedc.com