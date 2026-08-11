Brandy Vocal Bible Blesses The 'A Different World’ Theme Song With Fresh Sound For Sequel Series

Brandy puts her spin on the iconic 'A Different World' theme song for Netflix reboot.

Brandy was inspired by the original series as a young viewer, shaping her dreams.

New series introduces Deborah Wayne, daughter of original characters, as a freshman at Hillman College.

Brandy is taking fans back to Hillman College, one iconic note at a time.

Source: Netflix / Netflix

The Grammy-winning singer is putting her own spin on the beloved A Different World theme song for Netflix’s upcoming sequel series, bringing a fresh sound to the classic opening track ahead of the show’s premiere on Sept. 24.

Brandy Steps Into Aretha Franklin’s Shoes

Brandy’s version keeps the instantly recognizable lyrics that fans know by heart, including the famous line, “It’s a different world than where you come from,” while giving the song a modern musical makeover.

Of course, the singer knows she has some big shoes to fill. Aretha Franklin famously performed the theme song for the original sitcom, which debuted in 1987.

“First of all, I had to gather myself that the show was actually coming back, because I’m a fan,” Brandy said, via a press release. “When they called me to do the theme song, I was so blown away.”

Although she admits the original is “hard to top,” Brandy said she’s honored to become part of the show’s musical legacy.

“It feels amazing to be a part of the legacy,” she said. “I just hope I can do it as much justice as Ms. Franklin.”

The Show Is Personal For Brandy

Brandy isn’t just lending her vocals to the reboot—she’s a longtime fan of the original series.

The singer, who rose to fame through her music career as well as acting roles in Moesha and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, said watching A Different World as a young girl helped shape her dreams.

Source: Netflix / Netflix

“A Different World inspired me as a kid,” she explained. “It made me feel like I could go out into the world and become my own person. With hard work and dedication, I could make my dreams come true.”

The series also helped Brandy see new possibilities for herself as an actress.

“It also inspired me to want to do more acting,” she added. “Just seeing people that looked like me on television made me dream bigger.”

A New Generation Heads To Hillman

The original A Different World followed students navigating college life at the fictional HBCU Hillman College, tackling everything from relationships and friendships to academics and finding their identities.

The sequel will introduce viewers to a new crop of Hillman students, led by Deborah Wayne, the free-spirited daughter of original characters Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert.

Played by Maleah Joi Moon, Deborah is heading off to Hillman for her freshman year and is set to experience plenty of the academic, romantic and personal drama that comes with college life.

Familiar Faces Are Returning

Fans of the original series will also see some familiar faces.

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy’s characters, Dwayne and Whitley, remain central to the new series, while original cast member Dawnn Lewis is returning as a guest star. Lewis also co-wrote the original theme song.

Behind the scenes, original series director Debbie Allen is back as an executive producer and will direct the premiere episode. Grey’s Anatomy and Bel-Air writer Felicia Pride serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The new series will consist of 10 episodes—all of which will kick off with Brandy’s reimagined rendition of the iconic theme.

“To be a part of it by singing the song, it’s just such an honor,” Brandy said.

Hearing Brandy sing “It’s a different world than where you come from,” is just adding to all of the Hillman nostalgia that’s to come!

Brandy Vocal Bible Blesses The 'A Different World’ Theme Song With Fresh Sound For Sequel Series was originally published on bossip.com