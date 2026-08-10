Tupac Shakur Murder Trial Set to Begin: What We Know

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty Nearly 30 years after iconic rap star Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting, the man accused of orchestrating the shootout is set to stand trial. Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, is scheduled to stand trial Monday, August 10, in Clark County, Nevada, on the murder charges in the 1996 shooting that killed Shakur. RELATED | Diddy Doc Reveals Unheard Tupac Murder Confession; Trial Pushed to August 2026

Source: Pool / Getty Davis has pleaded not guilty; however, prosecutors allege that although he didn’t fire the shot, he helped plan the attack and provided the gun in the shooting. According to USA Today, the official witness list for the trial was also released with over 200 names including Death Row Records cofounder Marion “Suge” Knight, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard, Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, and former Compton police officer Reggie Wright Jr.

Shakur, one of hip-hop’s most influential and prolific rappers, was killed Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas heading to an afterparty. His death put an infamous light on the heated rivalry between the East Coast and West Coast rap scene, where artistic disputes turned into real-world rivalries.