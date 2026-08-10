30 Quotes By Famous Black People You Should Be Reading Every Month

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If you’re feeling a little down and need a pick-me-up today, don’t worry, you’re definitely not alone. Sometimes, we all need a reminder that we’re capable, worthy, and a whole lot stronger than we think. And who better to deliver that reminder than some of our favorite famous Black people and notable figures, stars who have built extraordinary careers while breaking barriers along the way.

From Viola Davis reminding us that success is about the legacy we leave behind, to Oprah Winfrey teaching us to believe in ourselves, to Ava DuVernay encouraging us to stop waiting for permission and create our own opportunities, you hold the power within to build the life of your dreams. Sometimes, we need to see real-life examples of what that looks like, and these Black stars didn’t just do it; they took it to another level.

So grab your coffee, take a deep breath and let these words give you the little boost you needed today. Here are 30 inspiring quotes from famous Black people that will empower, uplift and motivate you.

Viola Davis on SUCCESS.

When it comes to success, Viola Davis has a refreshingly honest perspective. The EGOT-winning actress has spoken openly about rejection, self-doubt, hard work and the pressure that comes with making it in Hollywood.

But perhaps her biggest lesson? Success isn’t just about the awards sitting on your shelf. It’s about what you leave behind.

1. “My definition of success is legacy— is significance.”

Davis has made it clear that accomplishments mean little if they don’t have a deeper purpose.

2. “The only thing that means something in life is what you leave in other people.”

Now that’s a definition of success we can get behind.

3. “There’s no U-Haul in the back of a hearse.”

In other words: enjoy the journey and don’t make possessions or accolades the entire point of your life.

4. “My purpose is not just what I do, it’s what happens to people when I do what I do.”

Talk about putting purpose before applause.

5. “There’s no prerequisites to worthiness. You’re born worthy.”

A powerful reminder for anyone who has been waiting to achieve something before believing they deserve good things.

6. “I’m a survivor.”

Davis has spoken about surviving difficult experiences without allowing them to define her entire identity.

7. “I found my own voice.”

After years of struggling with self-esteem and shyness, Davis described finding her voice as a major turning point.

8. “I don’t have any time to stay up all night worrying about what someone who doesn’t love me has to say about me.”

Honestly? Put this one on a sticky note and keep it moving.

9. “My biggest discovery was that you can literally re-create your life.”

Davis has written about refusing to let the past become a permanent definition of who she is.

10. “I want people to feel less alone.”

For Davis, impact isn’t simply about being famous, it’s about making someone else feel seen and understood. Viola Davis reminds us that success isn’t always the trophy, the title or the paycheck. Sometimes success is becoming the person you once needed, and leaving something meaningful in other people.