Jacquees On Young Thug’s Reaction To His Artist, Tyler Watts Singing To Mariah The Scientist

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Jacquees sits down with Hip-Hop Wired to discuss his new album Mood 2.

It’s been a long time in the making for the second part of the Mood series, 10 years to be exact. The first came out in 2016 and instantly became a staple in the Atlanta’s singers catalog. Que answers what the long wait was for Mood 2 to come out ten years after the first one.

“It just felt good right now. I feel like these songs fit the criteria of ‘Mood,’ this feels like ‘Mood 2.’ It’s the 10 year anniversary, this year I was able to put ‘Mood 1’ on all streaming platforms so it’s just a special time. These songs are really the mood I’m in, so it just made perfect sense.”

Jacquees also named “Accuse Me” as his favorite song from the new album.

Beyond his original music, Jacquees has become known for putting his own spin on other artists’ songs, or as he calls it, a “Quemix.” Day 1 fans will likely have Que’s “Persian Rugs” remix high on their list of favorites.

“I used to love the song, Party’s version. It was one of them songs that I heard and was like, ‘man if I would’ve done this, knowing my voice I would kill this song.’ I did this song right off of Peter Street. I remember when I was recording the song my homeboy had his girl in there, and once I started hitting them high notes and threw up the deuces and was like, ‘I’m out.’ That’s how I knew I was killing it.”

Back in 2018, Jacquees and Chris Brown announced plans to release a collaborative project together. Since then, it’s been crickets.

Now, Que has confirmed that the project is pretty much done, they just have to handle the business side of things.

The Decatur singer also spoke about his artist Tyler Watts singing to Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug reaction. At first, Watts was worried Thug felt a way, but Jacquees assured him that Thugger wasn’t tripping.

Check out the full interview below.

Jacquees On Young Thug’s Reaction To His Artist, Tyler Watts Singing To Mariah The Scientist was originally published on hiphopwired.com