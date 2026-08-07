Fine AF Fridays, Vol 38 — Warning! These Photos Of Tyriq Withers & Aaron Pierre May Ruin Your Productivity

Source: Variety/IG:variety, Source: GQ/IG:@gq August has arrived and we are kicking it off with more hotties. This week, both Tyriq Withers and Love Island‘s Jeremiah Brown were cover stars for different magazines. Withers effortlessly commanded attention with his charm and flawless looks. Brown also served up looks and not just fashionably, but also with his natural features. As the cover star for British GQ, Aaron Pierre stole the show with his perfect smile and hypnotizing green eyes. Winnie Harlow and Chloë Bailey didn’t play fair with their swimsuit photos. And Rihanna…well she nearly made us crash with all her curves. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol 37 — Latto, Lex. P, & Scarlip Got Stomach On Flat Flat, Booty’s On What’s That! 1. Winnie Harlow, 32 We love how Winnie Harlow takes the opportunity to make every Instagram photo look like a real photoshoot.

2. Coco Jones, 28 We see why Coco Jones’ man had to put a ring on it. Aside from that bright and down-to-earth personality, she’s just one hot mama.

3. Tyriq Withers, 27 Tyriq Withers is back and he brought that beautiful face with him. He was the cover star this week for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood.

4. Usher, 47 Usher was the perfect pick for this Ralph Lauren Fragrances commercial. He brings the charm, good looks and the suavé.

5. Chloë Bailey, 28 Chloë Bailey says she’s trying to rock the boat as she she gives us a nice view of her abs and buns.

6. Taylor Williams, 26 Taylor Williams from Love Island knew he was looking too clean at this wedding event and he had to show it off.

7. Reginae Carter, 27 Reginae Carter is one of those celebrities who doesn’t have to put much effort into looking good. The hair is the star in these photos, but the makeup also slaps.

8. Toya Johnson, 42 They say the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, and I guess that’s true in the case of Reginae and her mom, Toya Johnson, who also raised the temperature with a spicy mirror pic and a new hairdo.

9. Tamaurice William “Tee” Higgins, 27 NFL player Tamaurice William “Tee” Higgins was definitely a handsome pick to model clothes for Express.

10. Trevor Jackson, 29 Trevor Jackson had us just about ready to lick the screen with this first photo in the carousel. He’s definitely teasing us by showing his lower pelvic area.

11. Mary J. Blige, 55 No one works a blonde hairstyle better than Mary J. Blige. Not to mention her curvaceous figure and piercing eyes really make you linger on her pictures longer than you should.

12. K Camp, 36 We could stay looking at this picture of K Camp all day long. Who knew the man had such a beautiful smile. Somebody get him a toothpaste commercial.

13. Nique, 27 Nique looked as beautiful as ever during her trip to Tulum. Her butterfly dress fit perfect for the overseas vibes.

14. Tatiana Elizabeth, 31 Though it’s been years since Tatiana Elizabeth was on Cycle 23 of America’s Next Top Model, it seems she hasn’t forgotten how to work a camera with the simplest of poses.

15. Aaron Pierre, 32 So many of us can agree that Aaron Pierre is one of the sexiest actors of today. But what we love even more is how humble he is about it.

16. Colman Domingo, 56 Well hello Mr. Colman! It’s no secret that this Euphoria star knows how to clean up well, but we never get tired of watching him do it!

17. Angel Reese, 24 It’s hard to pinpoint what we like most about this Angel Reese shoot. The layered brown hair, the Barbie-pink makeup or the outfit! Either way, she aced the whole look.

18. Justin Sylvester, 39 People don’t talk about it enough, but Emmy nominated TV host Justin Sylvester is someone who has a very handsome face card! We don’t know if we like his eyes or his smile more.