Pucker Up: 5 Best Lip Masks For a Baby Soft Pout

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Once upon a time, lip balms were considered the be-all and end-all of lip care. Aside from trusty tubs of Aquaphor or Vaseline, many people keep a lip balm nearby for instant hydration. That said, lip care has evolved, with beauty lovers craving lasting moisture without constant reapplication. Today, lip care extends beyond balms to include lip treatments, oils, and lip masks.

Lip masks go beyond on-the-go hydration. These treatments combine emollients, like shea butter, squalane, and coconut oil, with occlusives, including petroleum jelly and beeswax. Together, they nourish lips and seal in moisture. Many formulas strengthen the lip barrier, support overnight repair, and smooth the look of fine lines. A hydrated base also helps your favorite lip products apply evenly and wear more comfortably.

Lip masks come in a variety of textures and formats, from balm- and jelly-like formulas to rich, leave-on creams and patches. No matter which option you prefer, these essentials give your lips a little extra TLC while adding a luxurious step to your beauty routine.

Does your lip mask collection need a refresh? As always, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up seven lip masks to keep your pout soft, smooth, and hydrated. Whether you’re partial to J-Beauty, love Gen Alpha-approved brands, or need to restock your favorites, these picks have you covered.

Happy shopping, beauties!