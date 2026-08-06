Mompreneurs S05E01: 'I Went Into The Psych Ward At 8 Months Postpartum' — How Angelina Spicer Turned Her Darkest Chapter Into A Global Movement For Moms

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It’s officially Black Business Month, and Mompreneurs is back with brand-new episodes to spotlight the incredible women proving that motherhood and business can thrive together. Kicking off the series, our host Nancy Redd sits down with Angelina Spicer to talk about her inspiring journey from comedian to “accidental activist.” The writer, producer, actress, wife, and mother shared how her postpartum struggles set her on the unexpected path to becoming a global advocate for postpartum support.

Source: Rashida Zagon

“I went into the psych ward at eight months postpartum.”

Spicer reflected on the “identity shift” she experienced during pregnancy. “My identity was wrapped up in my career as an artist, actress, comedian, and writer,” she told Redd. “I was hustling, and that was the crux of my identity, my work.”

Suddenly, life was on pause. One day she was working the Hollywood comedy scene; the next, she was preparing for a newborn. “I was struggling to understand this new role,” she said. “For me, it was bad. It got worse when we got home with the baby. But luckily for me, I had a therapist … long before I had even gotten pregnant.”

Source: Rashida Zagon

Spicer recalled a pivotal moment while performing standup at the Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard. “I talked about how much I hated being a mom, and the audience worried about me,” she said. “And that’s when I thought to myself, I need to take a step back, because clearly I have not healed enough and the audience is not laughing—they’re concerned.”

Eight months after the birth of her daughter, the comedian was diagnosed with postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety. Her therapist recommended she seek treatment at a psychiatric facility, which she fondly refers to as “The Waldorf Hysteria,” the title of her comedy special. “I went willingly, I went happily,” she said. “It was the perfect excuse to get away.”

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