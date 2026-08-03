Nolan Wells Family To Investigate Distress Call Made By His Friends 

Source: Photo courtesy of WLOX / Nolan Xavier Wells

Nolan Wells’s family has hired an audio engineer to investigate a distress call made by his friends on their boat ride home.

According to PBS News, the recording, where Nolan’s friends can be heard requesting help for a boat issue, was released by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources earlier this week. “Our bilge pump stopped working. We’re sinking. Can y’all please come?” the caller asks before acknowledging there are seven people onboard. The call was made to Sea Tow, a private company that assists people dealing with boating issues.

The dispatcher later spoke with one of the company’s captains, who said a relative of the boat owner reported that those on board solved the problem and “don’t need any help right now.”

Nolan Wells went with some of his friends to a Fourth of July celebration on a barrier island near the Mississippi coast. His friends returned home without him that evening, and his family reported him missing the next day. After a brief search, Nolan’s body was found off the coast of the island two days later.

During a news conference earlier this week, attorney Ben Crump said that the audio could provide clues about the timeline leading up to Nolan’s death. The audio, like most aspects of this case, has spurred renewed controversy. The family members of a 21-year-old who was on the boat released a statement saying their son had been doxxed and threatened after the release of the audio. According to the statement, their son wasn’t even part of Nolan’s friend group. He saw the boat with Nolan’s friends was in distress, briefly boarded it to help give it a tow, before leaving soon after.

I understand that emotions are high, and the circumstances of this case are not a good look, but randomly harassing people you don’t know, in a case you have no personal attachment to, simply based on feelings and speculation, is some straight weirdo behavior. While it’s understandable to look at Nolan’s friends with suspicion, we still have no answers on what happened to Nolan one way or the other.

During the news conference, Crump defended the attention that’s been brought to Nolan’s case. “We’re not trying to cast aspersions on anybody; we want the truth,” Crump said. “If it was your child, you’d want the same thing.”

Every family involved in this case has been subject to some degree of harassment. The harassment Nolan’s family has faced is absolutely disgusting. Two parents lost their child in suspicious circumstances. I can’t, for the life of me, understand why anyone is harassing them for simply wanting answers about what happened to their son.

“They are just sick, evil people who would attack this mother and this father for simply saying we want to know what happened to our child,” Crump said at a news conference.

According to ABC 7, Mississippi’s State Medical Examiner’s office announced that they have completed the autopsy of Nolan Wells’s body. The results of the autopsy won’t be released to the public until the findings are presented to a grand jury. Nolan’s family commissioned an independent autopsy, the results of which are inconclusive, pending an investigation.

An attorney for Nolan’s family also sent out letters to those who were the last to see Nolan, asking them to preserve evidence ahead of a potential civil suit. I hope all these moves mean we’re closer to getting answers about what actually happened to him.

SEE ALSO:

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Nolan Wells Family To Investigate Distress Call Made By His Friends was originally published on newsone.com