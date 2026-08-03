Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty The 10 Highest Paid Actors in The Odyssey Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has become one of the biggest movies of the year, featuring an all star cast that includes Academy Award winners, Marvel stars, and Hollywood veterans. While Nolan is known for convincing actors to take smaller upfront paychecks to be part of his films, several cast members still earned millions for bringing Homer’s legendary epic to life. Here’s a look at the reported highest paid actors in The Odyssey.

1. Matt Damon Reported Salary: $15 Million Matt Damon tops the list after landing the lead role as Odysseus. As the face of the film and its central character, Damon reportedly earned the biggest paycheck of the entire cast.

2. Tom Holland Reported Salary: $10 Million Tom Holland reportedly earned the second highest salary for playing Telemachus, Odysseus’ son. While he has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars thanks to Spider Man, reports say he still accepted less than his typical blockbuster payday to work with Christopher Nolan.

3. Robert Pattinson Reported Salary: $5 to $7 Million Robert Pattinson joins the film as Antinous and reportedly received one of the largest supporting actor salaries in the ensemble.

4. Charlize Theron Reported Salary: $5 to $7 Million Academy Award winner Charlize Theron reportedly landed a similar payday for portraying Calypso.

5. Zendaya Reported Salary: $5 Million Zendaya continues her impressive run of blockbuster films, reportedly earning around $5 million for playing the goddess Athena.

6. Anne Hathaway Reported Salary: $4 to $5 Million A frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator, Anne Hathaway returned to work with the acclaimed director as Penelope, Odysseus’ wife.

7. Lupita Nyong’o Reported Salary: $1.5 to $3.5 Million Lupita Nyong’o rounds out the upper tier of the ensemble with a reported multi million dollar payday.

8. Jon Bernthal Reported Salary: Estimated $1.5 to $3.5 Million Jon Bernthal is believed to have earned a salary comparable to several other supporting stars in the cast.

9. Benny Safdie Reported Salary: Estimated $1.5 to $3.5 Million Actor and filmmaker Benny Safdie also reportedly falls within the supporting cast salary range.

10. Elliot Page Reported Salary: Estimated $1.5 to $3.5 Million Elliot Page reunites with Christopher Nolan after Inception and rounds out the reported top earners from the film.