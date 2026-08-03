Black Business Month: 6 Must-Visit Black-Owned Spots in Atlanta

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August is Black Business Month, marking a time to acknowledge those who have uplifted the culture through entrepreneurship. Not surprisingly, Atlanta has been a major hub of all things “Black Excellence,” with Lending Tree noting that the city has the highest share of Black-owned companies among 100 U.S. metros. Whether it’s food, books, entertainment, or something else, the ATL is definitely a hotspot for Black business. Here are some of our favorites!

The Busy Bee Cafe — Sweet Auburn One of Atlanta’s most beloved soul food institutions, The Busy Bee Cafe has been feeding the community since 1947. Located in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, this restaurant has served everyone from civil rights icons to everyday Atlantans. Their fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread are the stuff of legend. Supporting The Busy Bee isn’t just a meal—it’s a connection to Atlanta’s living history. 📍 810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Jewel’s Treats and More — Douglasville Founded by Tina Head and named after her daughter Jewel, the Black woman-owned bakery was born from a dream and built on love, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Known for specialty pound cakes and other sweet treats, the bakery recently went viral for its lemon pepper pound cake with wings, available exclusively on Saturdays between 2 and 4 PM. It’s a combination that sounds unexpected but delivers on every level—and the lines prove it. 📍 2562 Fairburn Rd Suite E-10, Douglasville, GA 30135

Slutty Vegan — Multiple Locations Founded by Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan has taken Atlanta—and now the nation—by storm. What started as a food truck concept has grown into a full-scale restaurant empire with multiple locations across Georgia and beyond. The menu features bold, indulgent plant-based burgers with names like “One Night Stand” and “Sloppy Toppy.” Pinky Cole has become a beacon of Black entrepreneurship, proving that purpose-driven business and community impact go hand in hand. 📍Two locations in Atlanta (476 Edgewood Ave SE) and Jonesboro (164 N McDonough St), plus locations in Brooklyn, Baltimore, and Birmingham

Trap Music Museum — Atlanta Founded by Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. and his business associate William “Bem” Sparks, the Trap Music Museum is a one-of-a-kind cultural experience celebrating the origins and impact of trap music on Atlanta and the world. With immersive exhibits, interactive installations, and rotating displays, this museum is as much an educational institution as it is an entertainment venue. It’s a bold reminder that Black art and culture are worth preserving and celebrating. 📍 630 Travis St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

The Gathering Spot — Atlanta The Gathering Spot is more than a co-working space—it’s a private membership club designed for Black professionals and entrepreneurs who are building something meaningful. Founded by T.K. Petersen and Ryan Wilson, this Atlanta institution offers event space, networking opportunities, wellness amenities, and a curated community of forward-thinking individuals. It’s where deals get made, and movements get started. 📍 384 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312