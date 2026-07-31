LeBron James Reportedly Planning His Own 'The Last Dance'-style ESPN Documentary

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

By now you’re tired of the LeBron James and Michael Jordan GOAT debate.

Greatness aside, James has carved his own path by playing for his now-fourth team—and avoiding a break between three peats to play baseball —but his new move takes a direct page out of Jumpman’s playbook.

According to The Athletic, James is very close to inking a deal with ESPN to follow him around for a behind-the-scenes look into his time as a Philadelphia 76er.

Bron revealed that this will be his “last decision,” meaning he’ll be ending his career in Philadelphia, so it’ll have the vibe of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance, which documented his final season with the Chicago Bulls, where he won his sixth ring and completed his second three-peat.

The Athletic reports that “One of the sources described the talks as being at the ‘1-yard line.’”

Though it will heavily focus on the now-veteran’s last ride, it will “also use footage from earlier in James’ career, as NBA crews have filmed him since he was a rookie, including some never-before-seen footage.”

Financial terms of the deal or how the content will be rolled out episodically have yet to be announced. But given his $8 million/year, James doesn’t seem to be too worried about money regarding his NBA career nowadays. Especially considering he’s earned about $550 million in contracts alone and the off-the-court deals that have made him a billionaire, with lucrative endorsements like Nike.

News of a documentary crew following his every move shouldn’t be too surprising, as it seems to be becoming a rite of passage for legends.

Kobe Bryant did the same during his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015-16. Announcing his retirement a season earlier gave fans ample notice to appreciate the Black Mamba in every franchise’s arena around the country. However, the ownership of the footage has become more complicated with his passing and Vanessa Bryant taking control.

But one major difference between Bryant and Jordan’s retirements and Bron’s is that he’ll be on a new franchise and not the one he stuck with through his entire career. It’ll make for an interesting dynamic as James hunts for a fifth ring while juggling adjusting to his new star-studded team in the twilight of his career.

James’ childhood friend and business partner Maverick Carter has come out and denied that it compares any of its content to Jordan’s 10-part docuseries.

“We are NOT doing anything like the ‘last dance’ LeBron doesn’t even know when his last season is,” he tweeted.

See social media’s reaction to his potential The Last Dance-style documentary below.

His biggest hater, Skip Bayless, was first in line.