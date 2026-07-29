BLERD ALERT! These 10 Atari Games Will Soon Become Films

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Video games and movies are two of the prime sources of entertainment in modern society, so it would only make sense that bringing them together would result in a lucrative outcome from both sides of the spectrum.

Following in the footsteps of Tomb Raider, Uncharted, Sonic The Hedgehog and Super Mario to name a few, Universal Pictures will soon aim to adapt 10 retro video games made for the classic console Atari into feature films for the big screen.

RELATED: 10 Classic Video Games That Deserve A Live-Action Adaptation

The deal made in partnership with Entertainment 360 is part of an overall plan to extend the Atari brand to new heights. Universal has already put money down on the first project according to Deadline, currently being teased as an as-yet-untitled feature film based on Atari IP produced by Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady with a screenplay by producers Matt Reilly and Carl Hampe. The latter spoke on the partnetship by telling the outlet, “Matt Reilly and I grew up playing Atari 2600 games and have remained fans ever since,” also adding, “The best Atari games dropped you into a world and let your imagination do the rest. Carl and Matt saw an opportunity to take that same spirit and build an original, large-scale adventure around it. From the moment we read the screenplay, we believed there was a great movie here.”

What’s interesting about Atari games is that most of them are built on little to no story plot and feature 8-bit graphics synonymous with the caveman era of gaming. Whether that gives filmmakers of these pending screenplays less to work with or more creative freedom to build on has yet to be determined, but we give props ahead of time to those willing to take a jab at it.

Keep scrolling for a look at the 10 Atari games that Universal will soon be optioning to bring to the big screen:

Pong (1972)