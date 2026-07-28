Source: R1 / Radio One

Sabrina Tapp Harper is preparing to make history as the first woman and first Black woman to serve as sheriff of Baltimore City.

During an interview with the Quicksilva Morning Show, Harper discussed her historic election victory, decades of law enforcement experience and commitment to serving the city where she was born and raised.

Although Harper does not face Republican opposition, she reminded residents that they must still vote in the November 3 general election before the results can be certified. A swearing-in ceremony is expected to follow.

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Harper brings nearly 40 years of law enforcement experience to the position. She spent 26 years with the Baltimore Police Department, retiring as a major after working in five of the city’s nine police districts. Her roles included district commander and leader of the Special Investigations Division, which oversaw cases involving child abuse, sexual offenses, arson, family crimes and executive protection.

After retiring from the police department, Harper joined the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office as a major and led its domestic violence unit. She later became assistant sheriff, the highest rank a woman had ever achieved within the agency.

Harper said becoming sheriff represents the culmination of everything she has contributed throughout her career.

A graduate of Dunbar High School, Coppin State University and Johns Hopkins University, Harper credited her campaign team, former classmates and Baltimore residents for supporting her historic run.

“This is like a life dream,” Harper said, adding that her focus is on making meaningful contributions and being an effective sheriff for Baltimore City.

Sabrina Tapp Harper Poised to Make History as Baltimore City’s First Woman Sheriff was originally published on 92q.com