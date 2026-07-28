Here's What Master P Said About Wayne Joining Cash Money/No Limit Tour

Source: TV ONE / General

As anticipation builds for the upcoming No Limit & Cash Money Tour, one question continues to dominate conversations among fans: Will Lil Wayne make an appearance? While speculation has continued to grow online, Master P isn’t adding to the rumors.

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During a recent interview, the No Limit founder was asked whether fans should expect Wayne to join the tour at any point. Rather than hinting at a surprise appearance or shutting down the possibility, Master P explained that his focus is solely on the No Limit side of the production and said he isn’t in a position to speak on Wayne’s plans.

“You know what? Wayne doin’ his thing,” Master P said. “I can’t speak for them. I know my people gon’ be there. It’s all about No Limit, but I think that whatever they… I wish a lot of they artists could be there. I don’t know what the situation is.” When pressed for a more definitive answer, he didn’t budge. “I can only do what’s in my control, shawty. And that’s what I’m gon’ do. But No Limit will be there.”

The highly anticipated 17-city tour marks the first major arena outing celebrating the legacies of both No Limit Records and Cash Money Records. The lineup currently includes Master P, Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mac, Mr. Serv-On, Mercedes, Choppa and special guest Boosie Badazz. The tour is scheduled to kick off September 11 in Houston before making stops across the country.

Although Lil Wayne hasn’t been announced as part of the official lineup, fans remain hopeful that the Cash Money superstar could make a surprise appearance. Wayne is currently focused on his own tour celebrating the legacy of the Tha Carter series, making any potential involvement dependent on scheduling and other commitments. Until an official announcement is made, his status for the No Limit & Cash Money Tour remains one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the highly anticipated reunion.

Here's What Master P Said About Wayne Joining Cash Money/No Limit Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com