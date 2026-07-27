Source: Yuriko Nakao / Getty Top 10 IMAX Theaters in the World You Need to Experience There’s watching a movie… and then there’s watching it in IMAX. Whether it’s Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Oppenheimer, Dune, or the next blockbuster, these theaters offer some of the biggest screens, best projection systems, and most immersive sound in the world. If you’re a true movie fan, these are destinations worth adding to your bucket list.

1. Traumpalast IMAX Leonberg, Germany Currently home to the largest IMAX screen in the world, Traumpalast IMAX has become a dream destination for movie lovers. The massive screen, crystal clear IMAX with Laser projection, and booming sound make every movie feel larger than life. Since opening in 2021, it has become one of the most famous IMAX locations on Earth.

2. IMAX Melbourne Melbourne, Australia Located inside the Melbourne Museum, this theater features one of the world’s largest traditional IMAX screens. It’s also one of the few locations capable of showing true 15/70mm IMAX film, making it a favorite among Christopher Nolan fans.

3. IMAX Sydney Sydney, Australia After an extensive rebuild, Sydney’s iconic IMAX returned bigger and better than ever with cutting edge laser projection and one of the tallest IMAX screens in the world. It’s quickly reclaimed its place as one of the planet’s premier movie destinations.

4. AMC Lincoln Square 13 IMAX New York City, New York Ask any movie buff where to watch a Christopher Nolan film, and Lincoln Square is almost always at the top of the list. It’s one of the world’s most famous true IMAX theaters and one of the best places to experience 70mm IMAX presentations.

5. Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood Los Angeles, California Located just outside Universal Studios Hollywood, this legendary IMAX auditorium regularly hosts world premieres and filmmaker events. Many directors consider it one of the finest IMAX experiences in North America.

6. Royal Cinemas World Golf Village IMAX Pooler, Georgia This theater has become legendary among IMAX fans thanks to one of the tallest IMAX screens anywhere in the world. Movie lovers routinely travel several hours just to catch major releases here.

7. TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Hollywood, California Few movie theaters carry as much history as the TCL Chinese Theatre. Combined with its state of the art IMAX auditorium, it’s one of the most iconic places on Earth to catch a blockbuster. Movie premieres featuring Hollywood’s biggest stars happen here regularly.

8. BFI IMAX London, England The largest movie screen in the United Kingdom, BFI IMAX has become synonymous with premium moviegoing. It remains one of Europe’s most recognizable IMAX destinations and frequently hosts special screenings and film festivals.

9. Scotiabank Theatre IMAX Toronto, Canada Canada helped create IMAX technology, so it’s only fitting that Toronto is home to one of the world’s best IMAX theaters. The venue is famous for showcasing both Hollywood blockbusters and documentary films in spectacular quality.

10. Darling Harbour IMAX Legacy Sydney, Australia While the original theater was rebuilt into today’s IMAX Sydney, its legacy helped redefine giant screen cinema for decades. It remains one of the most influential IMAX locations ever built and helped inspire the next generation of premium movie theaters.

Honorable Mentions Cinesphere at Ontario Place, Toronto

Prasads IMAX, Hyderabad, India

Science North IMAX, Ontario

Krungsri IMAX Paragon, Bangkok

CGV Yongsan IMAX, Seoul