Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Want His Widow Removed From His Estate — Accuse Taylor Simone Ledward Of Shutting Out His Parents

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The brothers of the late Chadwick Boseman are moving to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, as administrator of his estate.

Kevin and Derrick Boseman are accusing Ledward of not properly distributing Chadwick’s remaining estate assets, per documents obtained by People. According to the brothers, the appropriate moves have not been made in the six years since his death, so they are requesting that she be removed as estate administrator.

“She [Ledward] continues to exercise complete control over his estate without input from Leroy and Carolyn,” reads the petition filed by Kevin and Derrick, which references their parents, Leroy and Carolyn, who are supposedly entitled to 25% of Chadwick’s estate.

The petition also states that Ledward is entitled to 50% because the Black Panther star died without a will approximately six days after they tied the knot in 2020.

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