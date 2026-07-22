Chef Jernard Is Serving The Ultimate Comfort Food With Soulful Lamb & Beef Meatballs Over Linguine On ‘New Soul Kitchen’

Source: Photo Courtesy of CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen Remix With Chef Jernard Wells. Episode 609 of New Soul Kitchen Remix brings comforting Italian flavors to the table as Chef Jernard Wells prepares one of his favorite classic meals with his signature soulful twist. This episode features a hearty plate of linguine topped with tender lamb and beef meatballs simmered in a rich homemade tomato sauce, paired with a vibrant basil, mozzarella, and tomato salad dressed with a simple balsamic vinaigrette. New Soul Kitchen Remix: Chef Jernard’s Mozzarella Tomato Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette is an absolute dream. Chef Jernard begins the meal with a fresh and colorful mozzarella salad that celebrates the beauty of simple, quality ingredients. Thick slices of ripe tomatoes are layered with creamy fresh mozzarella and fragrant basil leaves to create a classic Caprese-style presentation. The salad is finished with a homemade balsamic vinaigrette made from balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and a touch of honey, then seasoned with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. The result is a light, refreshing starter that perfectly balances the richness of the main course. RELATED CONTENT: Cooking Therapy Is Real And Recipes Like These Are Why

Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Chef Jernard Wells’ Mozzarella Tomato Salad. His linguine with lamb and beef meatballs is filled with flavor, too. The spotlight of the episode is Chef Jernard’s flavorful linguine with lamb and beef meatballs. The foundation of the dish is a robust homemade tomato sauce that begins with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and fresh garlic cooked in olive oil until tender and aromatic. Fresh basil leaves add brightness before crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce are stirred into the pot. To build layers of flavor, Chef Jernard seasons the sauce with smoked paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, dried oregano, dried thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, granulated sugar, kosher salt, and cracked black pepper. After everything is combined, the sauce simmers for 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the herbs and spices to meld into a rich, savory base. The meatballs are equally impressive, combining ground lamb and ground beef for a perfect balance of richness and tenderness. The meat mixture is seasoned generously with garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, thyme, crushed red pepper flakes, breadcrumbs, and grated Parmesan cheese, creating flavorful meatballs that remain moist and hearty throughout cooking. As they simmer in the tomato sauce, the meatballs absorb the vibrant flavors while adding even more depth to the sauce itself.