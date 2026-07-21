Ex-Friend Files: Shamea Says Porsha Started The Family Drama As ‘RHOA’ Scotland Trip Reignites Their Friendship Fallout

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Just when it looked like The Real Housewives of Atlanta might be headed toward a truce, Shamea Morton and Porsha Williams’ friendship breakup is still one of the messiest storylines of the season. Here’s what Shamea had to say about Porsha and the family drama as the RHOA Scotland trip reignited their friendship fallout.

As the ladies head to Scotland, years of unresolved hurt bubbled back to the surface, with both women offering very different versions of how things spiraled so badly. According to Reality Blurb, Shamea is standing firm in her belief that Porsha was actually the first person to bring their families into the drama.

Speaking with Carlos King on Reality With the King, Shamea addressed comments made by Porsha’s mother during season 16. She specifically pointed to a remark about “a dog that brings a bone,” which she and her mother believed was directed at her.

“That was hurtful,” Shamea admitted. “Like, I just didn’t even understand where that was coming from, cuz all I see on these cameras is me defending your daughter.”

She continued, “Watching it, I was like, wow, this is really how these people feel about me. And it was hurtful, for sure.”

As fans have watched this season unfold, the former best friends have exchanged increasingly personal accusations involving each other’s mothers. However, Shamea pushed back on the idea that she was the one who crossed that line first.

“I was not,” she said when asked if she initiated the family feud. “She brought up our parents last year.”

Porsha tells the story differently.

Also speaking with Carlos, Porsha explained that she entered season 17 hoping the two women could simply coexist despite no longer having a friendship.

“Because she and I are not close or have any relationship, doesn’t mean we can’t be on the show and just coexist,” Porsha said. “And so I tried to do that…to the best of my ability.”

According to Porsha, things took an unexpected turn once the cast arrived in Scotland.

“It did get very bad in the end of the show,” she explained. “She ended up bringing something and I was like, ‘This is out of the blue.'”

She added that after briefly laughing and getting along with Shamea, she no longer understood where the tension was coming from and would rather avoid discussing her altogether.

Meanwhile, social media is already dissecting another moment from the Scotland trip. During Shamea’s performance, many viewers initially believed Cynthia Bailey and Angela Oakley walked out alongside Porsha in protest.

However, clips circulating online appear to show Cynthia and Angela remaining supportive.

Angela Clears Her Name With Viral Video:

Cynthia Shared Her Support, Too:

Meanwhile, Porsha was the one seemingly unimpressed with the performance.

Porsha Unapologetically Dipped Right On Out:

Whether that moment changes public opinion remains to be seen, but one thing is becoming increasingly clear. The friendship between Porsha and Shamea may be beyond repair, and every new episode seems to uncover another layer of resentment that has been building for years.

The Internet Making Even More Of A Mess:

Was Porsha wrong for leaving the performance? Comment your thoughts about RHOA drama below.

RELATED: #RHOA Repercussions: Angela Confirms Cease & Desist From Shamea, Says She’s Not To Blame For Housewife’s Porsha Predicament

Ex-Friend Files: Shamea Says Porsha Started The Family Drama As ‘RHOA’ Scotland Trip Reignites Their Friendship Fallout was originally published on bossip.com